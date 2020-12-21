Burke adds 86 new cases over two days

Burke County added 86 new cases of COVID-19 over a two-day period since Saturday.

The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 5,542 cases Monday and 5,513 cases Sunday, up from 5,456 total cases Saturday.

The county COVID-19 dashboard showed 1,147 of the total cases are active Monday and 19 people are hospitalized. The county has previously reported 75 people in Burke have died of the virus.

Close contact remains the primary method of the virus spreading in the county at 61.8%, according to the dashboard.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said in a Nov. 10 report that the case increase in rural counties is being driven by community spread, not congregate living settings like nursing homes or jails.

Burke County is considered rural by the state.

The department said in the report that deaths in rural counties also increased significantly, accounting for the majority of deaths statewide compared with those in urban and suburban counties.

It also said that nearly twice as many new cases have been reported from rural counties compared to urban or suburban counties. The majority of COVID-19 cases in rural communities also are in people 49 years and younger.