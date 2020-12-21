Burke adds 86 new cases over two days

Burke County added 86 new cases of COVID-19 over a two-day period since Saturday.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 5,542 cases Monday and 5,513 cases Sunday, up from 5,456 total cases Saturday.
The county COVID-19 dashboard showed 1,147 of the total cases are active Monday and 19 people are hospitalized. The county has previously reported 75 people in Burke have died of the virus.
Close contact remains the primary method of the virus spreading in the county at 61.8%, according to the dashboard.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said in a Nov. 10 report that the case increase in rural counties is being driven by community spread, not congregate living settings like nursing homes or jails.
Burke County is considered rural by the state.
The department said in the report that deaths in rural counties also increased significantly, accounting for the majority of deaths statewide compared with those in urban and suburban counties.
It also said that nearly twice as many new cases have been reported from rural counties compared to urban or suburban counties. The majority of COVID-19 cases in rural communities also are in people 49 years and younger.
The department reported 4,479 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with a daily percent positive rate of 11%, for a total of 483,647 cases since the virus entered the state.
Of the total cases, the state reported Monday that 403,488 cases are presumed recovered, meaning 80,159 cases are still active in North Carolina.
The state also reported 2,817 people throughout the state are currently hospitalized due to the virus.
The death toll from the virus in the state is 6,240 people.
Testing pause
The Burke County Health Department will not offer COVID-19 testing from Tuesday through Jan. 1 because of the Christmas and New Year holidays, according to the county’s briefing. Testing will resume Jan. 4.
County offices will be closed Dec. 24, 25 and 28 and Jan. 1.
Burke County’s COVID-19 dashboard will not be updated on Thursday, Friday, Dec. 31 or Jan. 1.
Just because it won’t be testing doesn’t mean that the Health Department's staff won’t be working. Staffers will continue receiving reports from other labs, provide media briefings and complete contact tracing during the holidays.
However, since the governmental offices, state lab and the reference lab used are closed for some time during the holidays, the Health Department will not do COVID-19 testing to make sure samples can be received and will stay viable.
“The Health Department was never meant to be the only source of COVID testing within the county,” the department’s daily briefing says.
It says there are more than 20 sites in the county where residents can be tested, as well as out-of-county sites that are being used by residents.
A list of testing sites can be found on the Health Department’s Facebook page or COVID-19 webpage.
The Department of Health and Human Services said people who have been recently diagnosed with COVID-19, have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been around a person with the virus, should not host or participate in in-person gatherings during Christmas and New Year’s celebrations until they complete their isolation or quarantine period.
For a full list of guidance about traveling and gathering during the holidays, along with a chart outlining low-, medium- and high-risk activities, visit https://bit.ly/34qg1ap.
Gov. Roy Cooper’s modified executive order requires people to stay at home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Businesses, including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses and most retail stores are required to close by 10 p.m. Onsite alcohol consumption sales have to end by 9 p.m.
For questions about COVID-19 or testing, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9150.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!