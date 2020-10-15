Burke adds another 23 COVID-19 cases

Burke County saw another 23 cases added to its COVID-19 total on Thursday and state health officials are pleading with people to wear a mask around others.

The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 2,743 positive cases, up from 2,720 cases on Wednesday.

The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefing, showed on Thursday that of the total cases, 2,270 people have recovered from the virus. It also showed that nine county residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus. The county has previously reported 51 deaths from the virus.

The health department’s briefing Thursday said with Halloween quickly approaching, people should take precautions.

The department said there is information and guidance for Halloween trick or treating and events from the state to have a safe and healthy holiday and reduce the spread of COVID during Halloween.

To read the information, visit https://bit.ly/31dbZ3A.

The county health department has been warning people about following health guidelines to prevent the virus from spreading within the community.