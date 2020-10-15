Burke adds another 23 COVID-19 cases

Burke County saw another 23 cases added to its COVID-19 total on Thursday and state health officials are pleading with people to wear a mask around others.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 2,743 positive cases, up from 2,720 cases on Wednesday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefing, showed on Thursday that of the total cases, 2,270 people have recovered from the virus. It also showed that nine county residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus. The county has previously reported 51 deaths from the virus.
The health department’s briefing Thursday said with Halloween quickly approaching, people should take precautions.
The department said there is information and guidance for Halloween trick or treating and events from the state to have a safe and healthy holiday and reduce the spread of COVID during Halloween.
To read the information, visit https://bit.ly/31dbZ3A.
The county health department has been warning people about following health guidelines to prevent the virus from spreading within the community.
“We are six months into this pandemic and the State is trying to reopen businesses and return to some type of normal but we will not be able to keep things open if residents who are sick continue to go out into the county and pass COVID-19 along with other infections,” the county’s media briefing said. “It is extremely important for those who are sick with any infection including COVID-19, those who have been in close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive or anyone who has been tested for COVID-19 and waiting on test results to stay at home and not be around other people for any reason.”
The briefing went on to say in addition to sick people staying at home, everyone should wear a face coverings and wash their hands often to slow the spread of COVID-19 infections in the county.
“We are asking everyone to do their part whether they believe in this infection or not so others will not get sick.”
State and local health officials still encourage residents to follow the three W's: Wear a mask, wait 6 feet away from others and wash hands frequently or use hand sanitizer.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported a total of 3,874 deaths across the state on Thursday, up from 3,856 deaths on Wednesday, and 2,532 new cases, which is a one-day record for the state, said Gov. Roy Cooper during a briefing Thursday.
NCDHHS reported a total of 238,939 cases on Thursday. The daily percent positive rate in the state is 6.5 percent. It also reported 1,140 people are currently hospitalized throughout the state on Thursday.
The state reported this week that of the total cases in North Carolina, 206,471 are presumed recovered.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the NCDHHS, said the state is moving in the wrong direction, with more viral spread happening in North Carolina. The increase is concerning, particularly as the state moves into flu season, she said.
Cohen said this isn’t where the state wants to be. She said we have the tools to keep people safe, she pleaded with people to wear a mask when they are out in public and follow other guidelines. Cohen said she knows people don’t want the state to move backward in its reopening effort.
Cohen said the highest-risk activities for spreading the virus is when people are close together indoors and not wearing a mask.
Cooper said applications are now being accepted for the N.C. Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) Program, which will assist eligible low- and -moderate-income renters experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19. The program is supposed to promote housing stability during the ongoing pandemic by providing rent and utility assistance to prevent evictions and utility disconnections, according to the state.
Starting on Thursday, renters can dial 211 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. to find out if they qualify for the program. The payments are made directly from the program to the landlord, Cooper said.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Health Department, call 828-764-9150. The Health Department also reminded residents to make sure they give the name on their birth certificate and their address so that positive test results are correctly attributed to the county.
For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
