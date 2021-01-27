Burke adds COVID-19 cases, gov. extends orders

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety reported Wednesday that Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton has eight active cases of the virus among inmates. The department has started vaccinating inmates and staff at state prisons.

NCDHHS reported a total of 5,587 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday for a total of 733,010 cases with a daily percent positive rate of 11.1%.

The department also reported 3,305 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the state and the virus has claimed 8,915 lives in the state.

The Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge dashboard also shows it plans to vaccinate 2,117 people this week. It shows 915 people have been fully vaccinated against the virus, meaning they have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 dashboard shows 6,971 doses have been administered in Burke County.

Also on Wednesday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper extended his modified stay-at-home order until Feb. 28. The order requires people to stay at home from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. and keeps restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings, as well as face masks requirements, in place.