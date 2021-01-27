Burke adds COVID-19 cases, gov. extends orders

Burke County added another 72 cases to its COVID-19 total Wednesday, and Gov. Roy Cooper has extended the moratorium on evictions and the modified stay-at-home order.
The Burke County Health Department reported 8,419 total cases on Wednesday, up from 8,347 total cases on Tuesday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the daily health department briefing, showed 1,181 active cases on Wednesday. It also shows 21 people in the county are currently hospitalized due to the virus. The county has previously reported 113 deaths from the virus, including two on Tuesday.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge’s COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday showed it had 26 COVID-19 patients with four of those patients in the intensive care unit and 3% of its staffed beds available. It also showed 163 patients were in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updated its list of outbreaks at schools and congregate living facilities on Tuesday.
The following outbreaks in Burke County were included in the update of the list:
- Valdese Elementary School remains on the list with three children and three staff members infected.
- Icard Elementary School in Icard also remains on the list with five staff members who have been infected with the virus.
- Hildebran Elementary School in Hildebran remains on the list with five staff members infected with the virus.
- Christ Classical Academy in Rutherford College remains on the list with a total of eight cases, with seven children and one staff member infected.
- Autumn Care of Drexel cases have increased to 26 cases, with 17 residents and nine staff members infected with the virus. One resident has died at the facility due to the virus.
- Jonas Ridge Adult Care remains at two staff members infected with the virus.
- Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation has nine total cases, with two residents and seven staff members infected.
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College has a total of 126 cases, with 79 residents and 47 staff members infected. The facility has had 17 residents die from the virus.
- Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard has a total of 42 cases, with 34 residents and eight staff members infected. It has reported four residents have died from the virus. The facility’s website on Wednesday showed it has one current case of a resident but no staff members infected. It lists a total of 100 resident cases and a total of 55 staff cases since May 1.
- Grace Ridge Retirement Community in Morganton still has a total of four cases, with one resident and three staff members infected.
- Magnolia Lane Nursing and Rehab Center in Morganton has a total of 48 cases, with 29 residents and 19 staff members infected.
- The Berkeley - Assisted Living & Memory Care remains at seven total cases, with two residents and five staff members infected. It has had one resident die from the virus.
- J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has 132 total cases, with 29 residents and 103 staff members infected.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety reported Wednesday that Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton has eight active cases of the virus among inmates. The department has started vaccinating inmates and staff at state prisons.
NCDHHS reported a total of 5,587 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday for a total of 733,010 cases with a daily percent positive rate of 11.1%.
The department also reported 3,305 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the state and the virus has claimed 8,915 lives in the state.
The Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge dashboard also shows it plans to vaccinate 2,117 people this week. It shows 915 people have been fully vaccinated against the virus, meaning they have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 dashboard shows 6,971 doses have been administered in Burke County.
Also on Wednesday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper extended his modified stay-at-home order until Feb. 28. The order requires people to stay at home from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. and keeps restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings, as well as face masks requirements, in place.
In addition, the moratorium on evictions also will be extended, as will the order to allow to-go or delivery of mixed beverages, which will be extended until March, Cooper announced.
The health department said Carolinas Healthcare System Blue Ridge is in the process of scheduling those aged 65 and older for community clinics but can only schedule weekly based on the amount of vaccine determined to receive.
The health department said the state has assured that health departments will receive baseline vaccine allocations for the next three weeks.
Those 65 years old or older who want to get a COVID-19 vaccine should call the Community Vaccine Call Center to schedule an appointment at 828-358-4454. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for vaccine scheduling.
The health department says those calling for an appointment should keep calling until they get through to make an appointment.
To find your vaccine group, visit https://findmygroup.nc.gov.
Anyone with local questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.