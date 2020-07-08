Burke adds more COVID-19 cases, warns of harmful hand sanitizers

Burke County has added another 15 positive cases of COVID-19 to its total.

A release from the county health department reported Burke’s positive cases at 1,116 positive cases on Wednesday. The county reported positive cases were at 1,101 on Tuesday.

However, positive cases in the county are likely higher.

The state’s COVID-19 dashboard showed Burke County’s positive cases at 1,134 on Wednesday. The state was reporting 1,129 cases for Burke County on Tuesday.

Lisa Moore, public information officer for Burke County, has said the discrepancy in the case numbers may be because tests conducted at other places were reported to the state but have not been reported to the county yet.

The county COVID-19 dashboard was still reporting on Wednesday that 846 people have recovered from the virus, while seven county residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus. The county has previously reported 20 have died due to the virus.

The state reported 77,310 positive cases, with 1,441 deaths and 994 currently hospitalized across North Carolina.

County health officials say the virus is not slowing down, and that the state continues to urge all NC residents to follow the three Ws — Wear, Wait and Wash to help decrease the viral spread.

Health officials have said that if a person isn’t able to wash their hands they should use hand sanitizer.

But the state issued a warning Tuesday about some hand sanitizers.

The state joined the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration in alerting consumers of adverse health effects associated with methanol-contaminated hand sanitizers. The state said the warning follows CDC reports of seven people in New Mexico who experienced serious health events, including permanent blindness and death, due to purportedly ingesting methanol-contaminated hand sanitizers or rubs manufactured in Mexico.