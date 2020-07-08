Burke adds more COVID-19 cases, warns of harmful hand sanitizers

Burke County has added another 15 positive cases of COVID-19 to its total.
A release from the county health department reported Burke’s positive cases at 1,116 positive cases on Wednesday. The county reported positive cases were at 1,101 on Tuesday.
However, positive cases in the county are likely higher.
The state’s COVID-19 dashboard showed Burke County’s positive cases at 1,134 on Wednesday. The state was reporting 1,129 cases for Burke County on Tuesday.
Lisa Moore, public information officer for Burke County, has said the discrepancy in the case numbers may be because tests conducted at other places were reported to the state but have not been reported to the county yet.
The county COVID-19 dashboard was still reporting on Wednesday that 846 people have recovered from the virus, while seven county residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus. The county has previously reported 20 have died due to the virus.
The state reported 77,310 positive cases, with 1,441 deaths and 994 currently hospitalized across North Carolina.
County health officials say the virus is not slowing down, and that the state continues to urge all NC residents to follow the three Ws — Wear, Wait and Wash to help decrease the viral spread.
Health officials have said that if a person isn’t able to wash their hands they should use hand sanitizer.
But the state issued a warning Tuesday about some hand sanitizers.
The state joined the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration in alerting consumers of adverse health effects associated with methanol-contaminated hand sanitizers. The state said the warning follows CDC reports of seven people in New Mexico who experienced serious health events, including permanent blindness and death, due to purportedly ingesting methanol-contaminated hand sanitizers or rubs manufactured in Mexico.
The state said unlike ethanol (also referred to as ethyl alcohol) or isopropanol, which are active ingredients in most commercially available alcohol-based hand sanitizers or rubs, methanol is a toxic alcohol that can cause blindness and/or death when absorbed through the skin or when swallowed. No alcohol-based hand sanitizers should ever be ingested, the state said in a release.
Burke County health officials said manufacturers and distributors are working on a voluntary recall of products that have a significant amount of methanol. There has been an increase in products manufactured in Mexico that are labeled to contain ethanol (normal alcohol in hand sanitizer) but was tested positive for methanol contamination, the county briefing said.
The county released the CDC recommendations to the public on hand sanitizers:
• Do not swallow any alcohol-based hand sanitizer or rub. These chemicals are not intended for human consumption and can lead to serious health issues, including death.
• Check your alcohol-based hand sanitizer or rub against the FDA’s testing and manufacturer’s recalls list at https://bit.ly/3eaQ94G. If your product is on this list, stop using the product and dispose of it immediately in appropriate hazardous waste containers; do not flush or pour them down the drain.
• Only use hand sanitizers for their intended purpose — to clean hands.
• Keep alcohol-based hand sanitizers out of reach of children and supervise their use.
• Seek immediate medical attention if you have swallowed alcohol-based hand sanitizer or are experiencing symptoms from repeated use of these products on your skin, and contact your poison control center (1-800-222-1222) for advice. Signs and symptoms include headache, blurred vision or blindness, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, loss of coordination and decreased alertness.
For answers to additional questions or for more information, contact the Burke County Public Information Line at 828-764-9168, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. After hours, weekends and holidays, please leave a message and your call will be answered as soon as staff returns. Also visit the Burke County COVID-19 webpage at www.burkenc.org/COVID-19.
Sharon McBrayer is a staff writer and can be reached at smcbrayer@morganton.com or at 828-432-8946.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!