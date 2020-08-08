Burke adds more COVID-19 cases

Burke County added 28 positive cases on Friday and Saturday.
Burke County reported 1,750 positive cases on Saturday and 1,738 positive cases on Friday. That is up from 1,722 positive cases on Thursday.
At the same time last week, the county’s positive cases were at 1,621.The week started out on Monday with 1,672 positive cases of COVID-19.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard on Saturday reported 1,338 residents have recovered from the virus and 382 cases remain active. It shows there are 14 county residents currently hospitalized. The county has previously reported 28 deaths.
Rebecca McLeod, director of the Burke County Health Department, said on Thursday that a lot of cases are still due to vacation and travel. But there are others who tell health officials they don’t know where they contracted it. The county dashboard shows that close contacts are currently the biggest reason for transmitting the virus.
Children 19 years old and younger account for 236 of the positive cases but the age groups between 20 and 49 account for the most, with 976 cases.
The state reported on Friday in its congregate outbreak list that Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard has a total of 30 positive cases, with 27 residents and three staff members. The facility has had four residents die associated with the virus.
Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Morganton is still on the state’s list of outbreaks, with 57 residents and 33 staff members who have tested positive since the first cases there were reported. The facility has had 13 residents die associated with the virus.
In an effort to protect nursing home residents, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services recently announced it will require bi-weekly staff testing in facilities without positive COVID-19 cases.
The state said existing guidance requires nursing home staff to be tested weekly if a COVID-19 case has been detected. Facilities will be required to report all test results. State funding for staff testing will continue through November.
In addition, NCDHHS is adding 10 regional infection control support teams to help long-term care facilities prevent COVID-19 transmission and manage outbreaks that do occur, according to the state.
The Western Piedmont Council of Governments’ Area Agency on Aging has received funding from the CARES Act to support older adults and their caregivers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The agency says it can help adults and caregivers with needs such as meals, groceries, pharmacy items, cleaning supplies, incontinence supplies, face coverings and assistive technologies. The agency also can help connect seniors and caregivers with other community resources.
Those who need assistance or more information can call the Area Agency on Aging at 828-485-4257.
The state prison system reported Thursday that mass testing of 29,062 offenders in all of the state prisons has now been completed. From that testing, 619 tested positive. Those who tested positive are either in medical isolation or are considered presumed recovered following NCDHHS guidance, said the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. The department says the 2.1 percent of positive cases is much lower than prison systems in many other states.
On Friday, the NCDHHS reported a total of 2,134 deaths associated with COVID-19 and 132,812 total positive cases. It reported there are currently 1,123 people currently hospitalized throughout North Carolina.
Health officials continue to encourage residents to follow the three Ws: Wear a face covering, wait 6 feet away from others and wash hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.
Local health officials urge those who have been tested for the virus to stay home until they get their test results back. The only exception is for people who are essential workers with no symptoms, in which case they can return to work as long as they wear a mask at all times, health officials say.
Those needing to make an appointment for COVID-19 testing should call 828-764-9150. For other questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Para español llame al 764-9150 y presione el número dos. Si nadie contesta deje un corto mensaje con su nombre y numero de teléfono.
