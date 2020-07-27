Burke adds more than 40 new COVID-19 cases

Burke County added 46 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
The Burke County Health Department reported 1,524 positive cases on Monday, up from 1,478 positives cases on Saturday, which was the last figure the department reported. The state reported on Monday that 1,790 have died and 1,169 people throughout North Carolina are currently hospitalized due to the virus. The state reported a total of 114,338 positive cases.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard reported on Monday that of the total positive cases, 1,127 have recovered and six people are currently hospitalized due to the virus. The county previously has reported 25 deaths associated with COVID-19.
The primary reason for the spread of the virus currently is close contacts, according to the dashboard and public health officials. The virus first made its way into Burke County in March due to travel. It then entered congregate living facilities, primarily two nursing homes in Burke County, then it moved into community spread.
Close contact spread has exceeded all of the other forms, accounting for 54.2 percent of the positive cases.
The Burke County Health Department has previously said that residents who have been in close contact (which is defined as less than 6 feet away from someone COVID-19 positive for more than 10 to 30 minutes without a face covering), should wait four to seven days from exposure before getting tested so the test results are more accurate.
Also on Monday, the county health department sent out a change in guidance from the NC Department of Health and Human Services, which are:
A test-based strategy (requiring negative tests) is no longer recommended to discontinue isolation except for very specific reasons in consultation with public health staff.
For people who previously were positive for COVID-19 and who continue to have no symptoms, re-testing is not recommended within six to 12 weeks after the date of initial test or date symptoms began.
Some who have been positive for COVID-19 could test positive for up to 12 weeks after the recovery period but people DO NOT continue to be contagious after 10 days from the first day of symptoms or if asymptomatic, 10 days after a positive test result.
The health department will hold a testing clinic on Sunday in the Jonas Ridge community of Burke County.
The drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic will be from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday at the Jonas Ridge Fire Department.
The test is free but folks should bring their insurance card, the health department says. The department says it’s preferred for those wanting a test to pre-register by calling 828-764-9168, but drop-ins are welcome. The department says the pre-registration is so officials will know how many staff and supplies will be needed for the clinic. Folks wanting a test don’t have to be a Burke County resident, the department says. Rebecca McLeod, director of the Burke County Health Department, continues to encourage people to routinely practice the three Ws to reduce the spread of the infection. She said people should Wear a cloth face covering when out in public and cannot physically distance from others, Wait at least 6 feet away from others and Wash hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.
Those with questions or who need more information can call the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9168, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. After hours, weekends and holidays, leave a message and your call will be answered as soon as staff returns. Or visit the Burke County COVID-19 webpage at www.burkenc.org/COVID-19.
Para español llame al 828-764-9150 y presione el número dos. Si nadie contesta deje un corto mensaje con su nombre y numero de teléfono.
