Burke adds new cases over holiday period

Burke County added 62 new COVID-19 cases from Friday and Saturday and Christmas Eve saw the county add 75 new cases.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 5,793 cases on Saturday and 5,731 cases on Thursday, up from 5,656 cases on Wednesday. The department did not release an update on Christmas Day.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard showed 1,141 active cases and 16 people hospitalized on Thursday. As of Saturday afternoon, the dashboard had not been updated. The county has previously reported 77 deaths from the virus.
Close contact has remained the primary method of spreading COVID-19 in Burke County.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported a total number of COVID-19 cases of 513,930 on Saturday. That means the state saw 19,419 new cases since Wednesday, when the total number of cases was 494,511 cases.
NCDHHS did not update the state virus totals on Thursday or Friday.
The department also reported a total of 6,526 deaths in the state from the virus on Saturday, up from 6,360 deaths on Wednesday.
NCDHHS reported 3,023 people in the state on Saturday currently hospitalized due to the virus.
Of the total cases, the state reported that 403,488 cases are presumed recovered, meaning 110,442 cases are active.
The Burke County Health Department will not be doing any COVID-19 testing through Jan. 1 because of the Christmas and New Year holidays, according to the county’s briefing. Testing at the department will resume Jan. 4.
County offices will be closed Dec. 28 and Jan. 1 in observance of the Christmas and New Year holidays.
Burke County’s COVID-19 dashboard will not be updated on Friday, Dec. 31 or Jan. 1.
The health department said staff will continue receiving reports from other labs, providing media briefings and completing contact tracing during the holiday period.
However, since the governmental offices, state lab and the reference lab used are all closed for some time during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, the health department will not be doing COVID testing to make sure the samples are able to be received and samples stay viable due to the closures.
NCDHHS said people who have been recently diagnosed with COVID-19, have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been around a person with the virus, should not host or participate in any in-person gatherings during Christmas and New Year’s celebrations until they complete their isolation or quarantine period.
For a full list of guidance about traveling and gathering during the holidays, along with a chart outlining low, medium and high-risk activities, visit https://bit.ly/34qg1ap.
Gov. Roy Cooper’s modified stay-at-home order requires people to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Businesses, including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses and most retail stores, are required to close by 10 p.m. In addition, all onsite alcohol consumption sales have to end by 9 p.m.
For questions about COVID-19 or testing, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9150.