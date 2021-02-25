Burke adds new COVID-19 cases Thursday but cases decreasing

Burke County added 16 new COVID-19 cases to its total on Thursday ahead of the state easing some shutdown restrictions.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 9,417 cases on Thursday, up from 9,401 cases Wednesday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefing, showed 569 active cases on Thursday. It showed 10 people in the county are currently hospitalized due to the virus. The county has reported a total of 140 deaths due to the virus.
The Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge dashboard showed 11 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with five of them in the intensive care unit on Thursday. The dashboard showed there are 50 COVID-19 patients in its virtual hospital.
The health care system has announced that all vaccine appointments are full for this week based on the number of vaccines received from the state. It has asked that those who are in current priority vaccination groups call back on Monday to check availability.
Health care system officials said the vaccination team administered 1,156 first-dose vaccines to teachers and those who are 65 and older during its clinic on Wednesday.
School staff were able to start receiving vaccinations on Wednesday.
NCDHHS showed 12,676 people (14%) in Burke County, so far, have received the first dose of the vaccine, while 7,691 people (8.5%) have received both doses.
Anyone in the priority groups of health care workers and those 65 years old or older are still eligible to schedule an appointment.
On March 10, other frontline essential workers can start getting vaccinated.
The health department has warned that even though a person receives the COVID-19 vaccine, they still need to practice the three W’s prevention for a while until more people receive the vaccine.
Walgreens also has started vaccinations for priority groups. It is receiving doses directly from the federal government.
Visit www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to schedule an appointment at Walgreens. No walk-ins will be accepted.
Those in the current priority group can call the Community Vaccine Call Center on Monday to check for appointment availability. The call center is open Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the number is 828-358-4454.
On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that due to COVID-19 metrics in the state stabilizing and more people being vaccinated, his modified stay-at-home order will expire at 5 p.m. Friday. The order required people to stay at home and businesses to close between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
In addition, the number of people who can gather indoors will increase from 10 to 25, while the number for outdoors remains limited at 50.
The curfew on the sale of alcohol will be moved to 11 p.m. Some businesses, including bars and amusement parks, will now be open for patrons indoors with new occupancy restrictions.
Because indoor spaces have a higher risk of spread for COVID-19, indoor facilities in the 30%-occupancy category may not exceed 250 people per indoor room or indoor space, according to the governor’s office.
Those in the 30% capacity limit include:
Bars
Meeting, reception and conference spaces
Lounges (including tobacco) and night clubs
Indoor areas of amusement parks
Movie theaters
Entertainment facilities (e.g., bingo parlors, gaming establishments)
Sports arenas and fields
The governor’s order said indoor event venues with more than 5,000 seats can be excepted from the 250 person limit if they follow additional safety measures up to 15% capacity.
Those in the 50% capacity limit include:
Restaurants
Breweries, wineries, distilleries
Fitness and physical activity facilities (e.g., gyms, bowling alleys, rock climbing facilities)
Pools
Museums and aquariums
Retailers
Outdoor areas of amusement parks
Salons, personal care and tattoo parlors
NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said while cases have been decreasing since the spike in cases around the holidays, COVID-19 variants remain a wildcard in the state. She said people still need to take precautions, including still wearing a mask.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,498 people in the state were hospitalized due to the virus on Thursday. It reported 3,351 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 852,981 cases and a daily percent positive rate of 4.5%.
The state has reported a total of 11,137 deaths, up from 11,074 deaths from the virus on Wednesday.
NCDHHS reported on Monday that of the total cases of the virus in the state, 795,521 people are presumed to have recovered.
Anyone with local questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.