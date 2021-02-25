Burke adds new COVID-19 cases Thursday but cases decreasing

Anyone in the priority groups of health care workers and those 65 years old or older are still eligible to schedule an appointment.

On March 10, other frontline essential workers can start getting vaccinated.

The health department has warned that even though a person receives the COVID-19 vaccine, they still need to practice the three W’s prevention for a while until more people receive the vaccine.

Walgreens also has started vaccinations for priority groups. It is receiving doses directly from the federal government.

Visit www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to schedule an appointment at Walgreens. No walk-ins will be accepted.

Those in the current priority group can call the Community Vaccine Call Center on Monday to check for appointment availability. The call center is open Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the number is 828-358-4454.

On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that due to COVID-19 metrics in the state stabilizing and more people being vaccinated, his modified stay-at-home order will expire at 5 p.m. Friday. The order required people to stay at home and businesses to close between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.