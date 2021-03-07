Burke commissioners, Hickory council to decide on joint effort

The Burke County Board of Commissioners are expected to decide Tuesday on a Memorandum of Understanding for a partnership between the county and the city of Hickory to construct an airplane hangar at the Hickory Regional Airport.

It’s an economic development effort between the two local governments.

Burke County commissioners will join the city of Hickory for a special joint meeting at Hickory Regional Airport. The meeting is set for 11 a.m. at the airport FBO conference room, located at 3103 9th Ave. Drive NW in Hickory. The airport is located in Burke County.

The city of Hickory will pay to design and construct the new approximately 12,000-square-foot hangar, with a potential construction cost of up to $1.2 million for the project, according to the Memorandum of Understanding.

The MOU says the city intends to use the new hangar solely for aircraft with tax values in excess of $1 million, with one hangar being able to accommodate three or four aircraft.

