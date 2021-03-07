Burke commissioners, Hickory council to decide on joint effort

The Burke County Board of Commissioners are expected to decide Tuesday on a Memorandum of Understanding for a partnership between the county and the city of Hickory to construct an airplane hangar at the Hickory Regional Airport.
It’s an economic development effort between the two local governments.
Burke County commissioners will join the city of Hickory for a special joint meeting at Hickory Regional Airport. The meeting is set for 11 a.m. at the airport FBO conference room, located at 3103 9th Ave. Drive NW in Hickory. The airport is located in Burke County.
The city of Hickory will pay to design and construct the new approximately 12,000-square-foot hangar, with a potential construction cost of up to $1.2 million for the project, according to the Memorandum of Understanding.
The MOU says the city intends to use the new hangar solely for aircraft with tax values in excess of $1 million, with one hangar being able to accommodate three or four aircraft.
Burke County’s portion of the expense of building the hangar - an estimated $600,000 - would be paid for with new property tax revenue from the airplanes that rent there, according to county information. As long as the aircraft property tax values exceeds the baseline of $37,641,250 as of Jan. 1, 2020, the county would pay the city 50% of the new tax revenue for the project, according to the MOU. Danny Isenhour, tax administrator for Burke County, said $37,641,250 is the value of aircraft for 2020 located at the Hickory Airport.
Burke County Manager Bryan Steen said the county will not put any money up front for the project.
If the tax base is lost or falls below the baseline set between the two local governments, Burke County wouldn’t owe anything, according to county information.
Once the hangar is paid off, the county would keep 100% of the property tax revenue, according to information from the county.
The MOU says the county will have no ownership interest in the new hangar or any right or interest in the revenues from leasing it.
Steen said it will be the city’s responsibility to recruit rentals for the new hangar.