Burke could benefit from Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan

If President Joe Biden’s proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan comes to fruition, Burke County could see some benefit of that by way of rail travel.
Biden announced his plan on Wednesday.
The plan that would require the spending over eight years calls for $80 billion to go toward modernizing Amtrak’s heavily trafficked Northeast Corridor line, address its repair backlog and improve freight rail.
It didn’t take Amtrak long to release what it proposes as a 15-year plan if Biden’s infrastructure plan is realized.
Amtrak released a map of its system in the U.S. that shows new and enhanced services as well as services that would be suspended.
The map shows the company would add a line that would service communities from Salisbury to Asheville. Adding a train line along the corridor has been talked about for at least 20 years by the state and train advocates. The last train to run between Asheville and Salisbury was in 1975.
In 2001, the North Carolina Department of Transportation started looking into offering western rail service that would run from Salisbury to Asheville.
The idea is to link the western part of the state to north/south train lines. The service would have offered stops in Valdese and Morganton, as well as other communities along the 139-mile route.
Two years ago, the Western North Carolina Rail Committee Inc. said one of its focuses is to re-establish a passenger rail connection to western North Carolina beginning with AMTRAK Thruway Bus Service between Asheville and Salisbury as a first-step toward launching a dedicated train to serve the communities along the route.
In March 2019, the city of Morganton and town of Valdese councils both approved resolutions supporting a statewide initiative for legislative funding to re-establish passenger train service in the western part of the state.
After Biden unveiled his plan Wednesday, Amtrak said in a release $80 million for the company would expand rail to underserved communities, create jobs, improve the quality of life, reduce carbon emissions and generate economic growth.
In the Amtrak release, CEO Bill Flynn talked about the need to replace and upgrade century-old major tunnels and bridges in the Northeast Corridor to avoid devastating consequences for the country’s transportation network.
Flynn also said, in part, “Amtrak has a bold vision to bring energy-efficient, world-class intercity rail service to up to 160 new communities across the nation, as we also invest in our fleet and stations across the U.S. With this federal investment, Amtrak will create jobs and improve equity across cities, regions, and the entire country – and we are ready to deliver. America needs a rail network that offers frequent, reliable, sustainable and equitable train service. Now is our time, let’s make rail the solution.”
