Burke could benefit from Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan

If President Joe Biden’s proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan comes to fruition, Burke County could see some benefit of that by way of rail travel.

Biden announced his plan on Wednesday.

The plan that would require the spending over eight years calls for $80 billion to go toward modernizing Amtrak’s heavily trafficked Northeast Corridor line, address its repair backlog and improve freight rail.

It didn’t take Amtrak long to release what it proposes as a 15-year plan if Biden’s infrastructure plan is realized.

Amtrak released a map of its system in the U.S. that shows new and enhanced services as well as services that would be suspended.

The map shows the company would add a line that would service communities from Salisbury to Asheville. Adding a train line along the corridor has been talked about for at least 20 years by the state and train advocates. The last train to run between Asheville and Salisbury was in 1975.

In 2001, the North Carolina Department of Transportation started looking into offering western rail service that would run from Salisbury to Asheville.