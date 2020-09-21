Burke County adds 13 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Burke County added 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
The Burke County Health Department reported there has been a total of 2,288 cases Monday, which was up from 2,275 total cases Saturday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the Health Department’s daily briefing, showed a total of 2,280 cases Monday, with 1,985 (87.1%) of them having recovered. The dashboard also showed that four county residents are hospitalized due to the virus. The county has reported a total of 41 deaths due to the virus.
The dashboard also shows close contact has caused the majority (52.9%) of transmission of the virus.
The N.C.Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday there have been 3,247 deaths due to COVID-19. The department also reported a total of 194,381 cases, with 176,422 of those cases recovered. There are 885 residents who are hospitalized throughout the state.
More test sites
The county Health Department, in its daily briefing on Monday, announced a new COVID-19 testing site.
East Burke Pharmacy in Hildebran will start rapid COVID-19 testing from noon to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Results will be back by the end of the day.
The fee for the test is $75, and the pharmacy will not file insurance, the announcement said.
The testing is a drive-thru service by appointment only. The tent is set up in the back of the pharmacy. People there for the testing should not go into the pharmacy, the announcement said.
To make an appointment, call 828-397-3420.
The state also announced last week that Burke is one of 28 counties that will be getting turnkey testing sites after the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services selected a new vendor to offer COVID-19 testing.
There will be no copay or cost-sharing at the testing sites, including for those who are uninsured, the state said in a press release.
Burke County is not in the first phase of the new testing sites, but the county Health Department will send out information on additional testing sites in a media briefing as soon as it becomes available.
The Health Department, which also offers COVID-19 testing, says for those getting a test for COVID-19, it is extremely important to give correct names (what name is on your birth certificate, not names you go by) and addresses so positive numbers can be directed and counted in the correct county. This helps to keep the data more accurate for each county, the department says.
Value of three W's
Following the three W's — wearing a cloth face covering, waiting 6 feet away from others and washing hands frequently or using hand sanitizer — remains an important piece of protecting against the spread of COVID-19.
Health officials continue to urge anyone who has been tested to remain at home until they receive their test results back. It takes about 1.9 days to receive test results back, according to the state.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Health Department, call 828-764-9150. For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Para español llame al 764-9150 y presione el número dos. Si nadie contesta deje un corto mensaje con su nombre y numero de teléfono.
