Burke County adds 13 new COVID-19 cases Monday

The testing is a drive-thru service by appointment only. The tent is set up in the back of the pharmacy. People there for the testing should not go into the pharmacy, the announcement said.

To make an appointment, call 828-397-3420.

The state also announced last week that Burke is one of 28 counties that will be getting turnkey testing sites after the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services selected a new vendor to offer COVID-19 testing.

There will be no copay or cost-sharing at the testing sites, including for those who are uninsured, the state said in a press release.

Burke County is not in the first phase of the new testing sites, but the county Health Department will send out information on additional testing sites in a media briefing as soon as it becomes available.

The Health Department, which also offers COVID-19 testing, says for those getting a test for COVID-19, it is extremely important to give correct names (what name is on your birth certificate, not names you go by) and addresses so positive numbers can be directed and counted in the correct county. This helps to keep the data more accurate for each county, the department says.

Value of three W's