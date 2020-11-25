Burke County announces emergency alert system for community

Public safety officials in Burke County announced this week an alert system that residents can use to get warnings about potentially hazardous situations.

Burke Alert, powered by Smart911, is a free service that allows people to sign up for notifications sent from state and local authorities. It keeps residents and travelers informed on situations involving weather, traffic and other emergencies.

“Burke Alert powered by Smart911 enables authorities to notify the community in real time,” said Bryan Steen, Burke County manager. “This service allows for critical communication with the public and provides individuals with the information needed to stay safe or take precautions during hazardous or emergency situations.”

Burke Alert enables residents and travelers to Burke County to sign up for free at alerts.smart911.com to receive timely and actionable emergency alerts via email, text or voice message. They also can identify when and how they are alerted and communicated with before, during and after emergencies.

Burke County residents and travelers can also download the Smart911 app to sign up for Burke Alert to receive key information needed in an emergency. The Smart911 app provides enhanced functionality by sending targeted alerts based on the user’s location.