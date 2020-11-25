Burke County announces emergency alert system for community

Public safety officials in Burke County announced this week an alert system that residents can use to get warnings about potentially hazardous situations.
Burke Alert, powered by Smart911, is a free service that allows people to sign up for notifications sent from state and local authorities. It keeps residents and travelers informed on situations involving weather, traffic and other emergencies.
“Burke Alert powered by Smart911 enables authorities to notify the community in real time,” said Bryan Steen, Burke County manager. “This service allows for critical communication with the public and provides individuals with the information needed to stay safe or take precautions during hazardous or emergency situations.”
Burke Alert enables residents and travelers to Burke County to sign up for free at alerts.smart911.com to receive timely and actionable emergency alerts via email, text or voice message. They also can identify when and how they are alerted and communicated with before, during and after emergencies.
Burke County residents and travelers can also download the Smart911 app to sign up for Burke Alert to receive key information needed in an emergency. The Smart911 app provides enhanced functionality by sending targeted alerts based on the user’s location.
Smart911 app users will receive the highest priority National Weather Service alerts including tornado warnings, flash flood warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings based on their real-time location. Download the Smart911 App on the Apple Store or Google Play or by texting “Smart911” to 67283.
“Community members will receive notifications that will improve safety in our county and help inform residents of potentially lifesaving actions they may need to take in an emergency,” said Brock Hall, Burke County 911 operation’s director. “The information sent out by Burke Alert powered by Smart911 through emergency notifications allows both residents and first responders to be better informed in an emergency situation.”
Mike Willis, Burke County Emergency Management director, said, “When authorities have information about a situation, such as a storm or emergency, they can be more effective in providing information to the public and appropriate assistance. We encourage all members of our community and their families sign up for Burke Alert powered by Smart911 in order to be prepared should an emergency occur.”
Burke Alert is trusted by thousands of institutions including state and local authorities, businesses and educational institutions. Burke Alert sends millions of messages daily in critical situations such as severe weather.
