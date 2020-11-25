 Skip to main content
Burke County announces emergency alert system for community
Smart911

Residents urged to sign up for local emergency notifications

Police blue lights
Metro Creative

Public safety officials in Burke County announced this week an alert system that residents can use to get warnings about potentially hazardous situations.

Burke Alert, powered by Smart911, is a free service that allows people to sign up for notifications sent from state and local authorities. It keeps residents and travelers informed on situations involving weather, traffic and other emergencies.

“Burke Alert powered by Smart911 enables authorities to notify the community in real time,” said Bryan Steen, Burke County manager. “This service allows for critical communication with the public and provides individuals with the information needed to stay safe or take precautions during hazardous or emergency situations.”

Burke Alert enables residents and travelers to Burke County to sign up for free at alerts.smart911.com to receive timely and actionable emergency alerts via email, text or voice message. They also can identify when and how they are alerted and communicated with before, during and after emergencies.

Burke County residents and travelers can also download the Smart911 app to sign up for Burke Alert to receive key information needed in an emergency. The Smart911 app provides enhanced functionality by sending targeted alerts based on the user’s location.

Smart911 app users will receive the highest priority National Weather Service alerts including tornado warnings, flash flood warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings based on their real-time location. Download the Smart911 App on the Apple Store or Google Play or by texting “Smart911” to 67283.

“Community members will receive notifications that will improve safety in our county and help inform residents of potentially lifesaving actions they may need to take in an emergency,” said Brock Hall, Burke County 911 operation’s director. “The information sent out by Burke Alert powered by Smart911 through emergency notifications allows both residents and first responders to be better informed in an emergency situation.”

Mike Willis, Burke County Emergency Management director, said, “When authorities have information about a situation, such as a storm or emergency, they can be more effective in providing information to the public and appropriate assistance. We encourage all members of our community and their families sign up for Burke Alert powered by Smart911 in order to be prepared should an emergency occur.”

Burke Alert is trusted by thousands of institutions including state and local authorities, businesses and educational institutions. Burke Alert sends millions of messages daily in critical situations such as severe weather.

Just The Facts

General

  • What is Burke Alert powered by Smart911?
    Burke Alert powered by Smart911 is Burke County’s official emergency alert and notification system. The system is used to send alerts to the public during emergencies. Burke Alert powered by Smart911 is a free service that allows you to sign up online to receive customized alerts via text message, email and voice message. In addition to emergency alerts, you can also choose to receive customizable community notifications. These include notifications about severe weather, safety, health, utility disruptions, major traffic incidents and more. The service is provided by Burke County at no cost to the public; however, message and data rates may apply.
  • Why should I sign-up for Burke Alert powered by Smart911?
    When emergencies happen, be the first to know. Burke County uses Alerts powered by Smart911 to send official, real-time alerts to the public with information about potentially life-saving actions they may need to take to keep themselves and their families safe. By signing up for Burke Alert powered by Smart911 you are taking a large step toward improving your personal safety.
  • How does it work?
    When an emergency occurs that meets the criteria for sending out an alert to the public, Burke County emergency dispatchers will gather the necessary information and push out an alert to the affected area. Alerts can be sent out county-wide to everyone who has opted into the system, or to a specific area or neighborhood for more localized events.
  • How much does it cost?
    This service is provided by the Burke County at no cost to the public; however, message and data rates may apply, depending on your provider and phone services.
  • Can you guarantee that I will receive notification if I register?
    While Burke Alert powered by Smart911 is an excellent system, we cannot guarantee that you will receive notification in all cases. Disasters and emergencies are chaotic and unpredictable, and notification is dependent on external providers such as your wireless carrier or email delivery service outside Burke County’s control. Burke Alert powered by Smart911 will use several means of communications to try to ensure that should any one communications method, technology or delivery option be unavailable to reach residents, other methods will be used to improve the likelihood that citizens will see the message.

 

Signing up

  • How do I sign-up for Burke Alerts powered by Smart911?
    Signing up for Burke Alert powered by Smart911 is easy! Go to alerts.smart911.com and register your contact information or to update your existing Burke Alert profile.
  • Who can sign-up for Burke Alert powered by Smart911?
    Burke Alert powered by Smart911is available to anyone who lives, works, travels through or visits Burke County. The address can be your home location, work location or any other location you care about.
  • I don’t own a computer – who can help me sign-up for Burke Alert powered by Smart911?
    You can visit your local library to access a computer to sign up online for Burke Alert powered by Smart911. 

 

Alerts

  • What types of alerts will I receive?
    Emergency alerts are sent 24/7 when there is an immediate threat to life and/or property. In addition to emergency alerts, you can also choose to receive customizable community notifications. These include notifications about:
    • Severe Weather
    • Safety risks
    • Health risks
    • Transportation disruption
    • Special event information 
    • Test messages.

 

 

  • Can I call the alert phone number back or reply back to the email?
    You are not able to reply to texts or emails sent by Burke Alert powered by Smart911. Voice messages provide a dial-back number to an alert message which will put you in contact with the Burke County Emergency Communications Center.
  • When will I start receiving alerts?
    Once you have signed up online at alerts.smart911.com and confirmed your contact information within the system, you will begin receiving alerts.
  • How do I update or remove my notification preferences and contact information used by Burke Alert powered by Smart911?
    Follow the below steps to change your Burke Alert powered by Smart911 preferences (for example, to reduce the number of messages of a certain type, or to change the contacts used for each kind of message):
  1. Go to the login page, alerts.Smart911.com, for Burke Alerts powered by Smart911
  2. Login using your Burke Alert powered by Smart911 username and password (If you’ve forgotten these, follow the instructions on the page under “Forgot Username or Password?”)
  3. Once signed in, click the ‘Preferences’ tab at the top
  4. Under ‘Notification Preferences’, you can make changes to both the phone numbers and email addresses on which you want to receive Burke Alert powered by Smart911 messages by clicking or unclicking the checkboxes
  5. You can also choose what alerts you want to receive and the method you wish to receive them by (text, voice, email)
    1. For example, if you wish to turn off all messages regarding Transportation Disruptions, simply uncheck the box to the left of “Transportation Disruption”
    2. If you wish, instead, only to receive emails for Transportation Disruption notifications, uncheck the “Text” and/or “Voice” choices, so that only “Email” remains checked

 

  • How often will I receive alerts?
    The frequency for which you receive alerts depends on the addresses you provide and the types of alerts you select to receive as well as the frequency of actual emergencies. Emergency alerts will only be sent when there is an immediate threat to life and/or property. Community notifications will be sent when the criteria for sending an alert are met.
    This system is not intended to bombard you with information. The County will only send you alerts about the information you select to receive. To change your alert settings, login to alerts.smart911.com and edit your preferences.
  • How does the Burke Alert powered by Smart911 system respond to busy signals or no-answer situations?
    If a call completes and is sent to your answering machine or voicemail system, a message is left. If a phone call is not answered or busy, the system redials your number several times.

 

Privacy and Contact Information

  • Will my information be disclosed or shared?
    No, your information is private and will not be used or distributed in any manner. The information that you provide is exempt from public disclosure and will be used for emergency purposes only.
  • What precautions are taken to protect personal contact information stored in the Burke Alert powered by Smart911 system?
    Personal information provided to Burke Alert powered by Smart911 is private and only used to notify you for official Burke County communications and to support Burke County’s emergency services.
    Your information is not used for marketing purposes and will not be sold to telemarketers or data-mining organizations. A variety of “opt-in” mechanisms are available to ensure you are getting just the messages you want to receive, delivered via the devices and communications modes that you choose.
    Burke Alert powered by Smart911 utilizes the highest standards in physical and computer security technologies and conducts regular audits to ensure all information is kept secure. Privacy policies are also outlined in the Terms and Conditions you review when you sign up to receive Burke Alert powered by Smart911 notifications.

 

