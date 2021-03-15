Burke County mugshots (Feb. 28-March 6)

The following mugshots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Feb. 28- March 6:

» Dijour Tymir Ross, 19, of 1905 Dearborn Ave., Bluefield, W.Va,, was charged with misdemeanor fugitive from justice. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and held without bond awaiting extradition.

» Heather Taneal Mullins, 30, of 210 28th St. S.W., Hickory, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $42,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for April 12.

» Ashley Michelle Maynor, 40, of 4956 Murphy Lane, Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer and one felony count each of breaking or entering, larceny of a financial transaction card and possession of Schedule II controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $36,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for April 12.

» Emillio Jesus Villarreal, 23, of 3888 Scott Road, Lot 17, Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $30,000 secured bond. His court date was set for March 15.