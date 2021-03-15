Burke County mugshots (Feb. 28-March 6)

The following mugshots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Feb. 28- March 6:
» Dijour Tymir Ross, 19, of 1905 Dearborn Ave., Bluefield, W.Va,, was charged with misdemeanor fugitive from justice. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and held without bond awaiting extradition.
» Heather Taneal Mullins, 30, of 210 28th St. S.W., Hickory, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $42,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for April 12.
» Ashley Michelle Maynor, 40, of 4956 Murphy Lane, Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer and one felony count each of breaking or entering, larceny of a financial transaction card and possession of Schedule II controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $36,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for April 12.
» Emillio Jesus Villarreal, 23, of 3888 Scott Road, Lot 17, Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $30,000 secured bond. His court date was set for March 15.
» Omar Malik Shelton, 21, of 126 Franklin Drive, Forest City, was charged with felony possession of LSD, felony possession of a controlled substance in a prison or jail and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Robert Lee Hall, 71, of 211 Summit St., Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. His court date was set for March 29.
» Katia Celaina Christian, 33, of 3529 Smith Road, Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for March 29.
» Tyler Matthew Elliot, 27, of 527 Conley Road, Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury or with a deadly weapon and one misdemeanor count each of assault and battery, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to heed light or siren. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $17,000 secured bond.
» Miranda Elizabeth Jackson, 35, of 401 Lenoir Road, Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for March 29.
» Patrick Matthew Vaught, 38, of 1933 Jenkins Road, Morganton, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods and felony habitual felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $12,500 secured bond. His court date was set for April 26.