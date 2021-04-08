Burke County reports another COVID-19-related death

Another person has died due to COVID-19 in Burke County.

And for those who still want a COVID-19 vaccine, two large clinics are scheduled for next week.

The Burke County Health Department said it was notified of the 149th COVID-19-related death on Thursday.

It said the person was in their 70s and had been hospitalized because of the virus but later died from COVID-19 medical complications.

“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “Getting vaccinated is only one tool to use against this virus but it is still very important to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. We are encouraging as many residents as possible to consider taking the vaccine to help prevent any further spikes of the virus within our community. We are still asking residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”

The Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge dashboard showed Thursday it has five COVID-19 patients in its hospital, with none of them in the intensive care unit. It showed 22 in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.