 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burke County sees 89 new COVID-19 cases
0 comments
alert special report top story

Burke County sees 89 new COVID-19 cases

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID-19

The number of COVID-19 cases in Burke County continue to climb at an alarming rate as 89 new cases were reported on Thursday.

And the state reported nearly as many deaths across North Carolina from the virus.

The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 5,342 cases on Thursday, up from 5,253 on Wednesday.

The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefing, showed 1,115 active cases of the virus and 23 people are currently hospitalized due to the virus in Burke County.

The county has previously reported 75 deaths because of COVID-19.

Close contact remains the primary method of spreading the virus in the county, according to officials.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 dashboard, which also lags behind Burke County data, showed the county had 1,198 virus cases per 100,000 people over the past 14 days and 505 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.

NCDHHS reported 5,786 news cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with a daily percent positive rate of 11.7%, for a total of 457,660 cases on Thursday. NCDHHS reported this week that of the total cases in the state, 365,273 are presumed recovered.

The department also reported 2,804 people hospitalized because of the virus on Thursday.

The state reported a total of 6,065 deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, up from 5,979 deaths on Wednesday.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of NCDHHS, said Tuesday the state is experiencing a staggering increase in COVID-19 trends and she’s particularly worried about hospital capacity. She said too many people are getting seriously ill and too many are dying from the virus.

Cohen said twice as many people are now hospitalized as were hospitalized on Nov. 15. She said last month there were 350 in intensive care units and on Tuesday there were 643 in ICUs.

Gov. Roy Cooper said during a briefing Tuesday the trends need to be turned around. “The more careful we are now, the more lives we will save,” Cooper said.

Holiday Guidance

People gathering in large groups poses a risk for continued spread of COVID-19. To help decrease spread, the CDC recommends the safest way to celebrate the holidays is to only gather with the people that you live with. Gathering with large groups, even family, that you do not live with can increase the risk of spreading COVID-19.

If you gather at the holidays, make it small and adhere to the gathering requirements (10 people indoors and 50 people outdoors – and being 6 feet or more away from others) and stay outside.

The Governor’s Order requires face coverings to be worn indoors when you are visiting or having people visit your home that are not people with whom you live.

Even if you have a negative test, you should wear a mask, stay away from others, avoid crowds and monitor yourself for symptoms.

If you are traveling during the holidays, it is recommended to get tested one to three days before you travel. Get tested three to five days after travel and stay home for seven days after you travel.

Due to holiday closures, the Burke County Health Department said it will not be doing COVID testing to make sure the samples are able to be received and samples stay viable due to the closures.

The health department said those needing a COVID test before the Christmas and New Year’s holidays will need to plan and contact testing sites to check their modified testing schedule because of office/pharmacy and lab closures due to the holidays. COVID testing samples cannot be taken and shipped if there isn’t a lab open to receive it and process the sample before it is no longer useable, the department said.

The Burke County Health Department will not be doing any COVID-19 testing Dec. 22 through Jan. 1, according to the county’s briefing. Testing at the department will resume Jan. 4.

County offices will be closed Dec. 24, 25 and 28 and Jan. 1 in observance of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

For questions about COVID-19 or testing, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9150.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories December 17

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert