Burke County sees 89 new COVID-19 cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in Burke County continue to climb at an alarming rate as 89 new cases were reported on Thursday.

And the state reported nearly as many deaths across North Carolina from the virus.

The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 5,342 cases on Thursday, up from 5,253 on Wednesday.

The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefing, showed 1,115 active cases of the virus and 23 people are currently hospitalized due to the virus in Burke County.

The county has previously reported 75 deaths because of COVID-19.

Close contact remains the primary method of spreading the virus in the county, according to officials.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 dashboard, which also lags behind Burke County data, showed the county had 1,198 virus cases per 100,000 people over the past 14 days and 505 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.