Burke County sees 89 new COVID-19 cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in Burke County continue to climb at an alarming rate as 89 new cases were reported on Thursday.
And the state reported nearly as many deaths across North Carolina from the virus.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 5,342 cases on Thursday, up from 5,253 on Wednesday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefing, showed 1,115 active cases of the virus and 23 people are currently hospitalized due to the virus in Burke County.
The county has previously reported 75 deaths because of COVID-19.
Close contact remains the primary method of spreading the virus in the county, according to officials.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 dashboard, which also lags behind Burke County data, showed the county had 1,198 virus cases per 100,000 people over the past 14 days and 505 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.
NCDHHS reported 5,786 news cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with a daily percent positive rate of 11.7%, for a total of 457,660 cases on Thursday. NCDHHS reported this week that of the total cases in the state, 365,273 are presumed recovered.
The department also reported 2,804 people hospitalized because of the virus on Thursday.
The state reported a total of 6,065 deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, up from 5,979 deaths on Wednesday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of NCDHHS, said Tuesday the state is experiencing a staggering increase in COVID-19 trends and she’s particularly worried about hospital capacity. She said too many people are getting seriously ill and too many are dying from the virus.
Cohen said twice as many people are now hospitalized as were hospitalized on Nov. 15. She said last month there were 350 in intensive care units and on Tuesday there were 643 in ICUs.
Gov. Roy Cooper said during a briefing Tuesday the trends need to be turned around. “The more careful we are now, the more lives we will save,” Cooper said.
