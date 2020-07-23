Burke COVID-19 cases continue to increase

Cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in Burke County, going up by double digits again.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 1,438 positive cases on Thursday, up from 1,410 positive cases on Wednesday. The county reported 1,368 cases on Tuesday and 1,327 cases on Monday. The county previously has reported 25 deaths associated with COVID-19. Also on Thursday, the state reported 1,726 deaths and 106,893 positive cases and 1,188 people currently hospitalized throughout North Carolina.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard showed on Thursday that 1,055 people have recovered and nine residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus.
Burke County Health Department Director Rebecca McLeod said she keeps a list of everyone who tests positive for the virus by dates and can determine when they are “recovered.” However, she said there are people who may be “recovered” but are still have issues due to the illness.
McLeod said a person is considered recovered 16 days from the time they test positive. If someone has been in the hospital due to the virus, they are considered recovered 28 days after being released from the hospital, she said.
In addition to keeping up with those who have tested positive and when they are considered recovered the health department also has to trace with whom that person has been in contact.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard shows that residents between the ages of 20 to 49 make up the largest numbers of positive cases at 835, up from 789 on Tuesday, but the number of cases in children 19 and younger also are growing. As of Thursday, the dashboard was showing 198 positive cases in that age group, up from 187 on Tuesday.
The dashboard shows that cases are increasing due to close contacts.
McLeod said a lot of the new positive cases are due to July 4th gatherings, people going on vacation, people going to beaches, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, church retreats in Tennessee and a lot of people are working in Burke County.
Many of those who continue to work are considered essential and that is true for those employees at the Burke County Clerk of Courts office. So far, there have been four in the office who have tested positive for COVID-19.
McLeod said based on the information she was given, there hasn’t been a need to close the clerk’s office because it didn’t pose a risk to the public. She said the courthouse, as well as the clerk’s office, was deep-cleaned this week. Ultimately, though, that is a decision that Resident Superior Court Judge Robert Ervin makes, she said.
Ervin said on Thursday the clerk’s office has been closed to the public for months. Business is done through a window at the office or it is done electronically or through the U.S. mail.
“It’s an ongoing challenge, and it will be a challenge next week,” Ervin said. He said with little to no advance warning, they have to make the best determination possible when the issues arise.
He said the current game plan is to hold court next week.
Ervin said employees at the courthouse have been told not to come to work if they aren’t feeling well, as per the health department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
McLeod said health department and CDC guidelines say that if an employee is asymptomatic, an essential or critical worker, they can work with a face covering at all times and take other precautions such as social distancing from others. Employers are told to take workers’ temperatures every day and if they become symptomatic, they should tell their supervisor and should be sent home, she said.
McLeod said new guidelines say those who have been symptomatic can return to work if they are 10 days out from their first symptom and at least 24 hours with no fever-reducing medications and an improvement in any symptom. Non-essential asymptomatic employees can return to work 10 days after the date of their first test, she said.
McLeod continues to encourage people to routinely practice the three Ws to reduce the spread of the infection. She said people should Wear a cloth face covering when out in public and cannot physically distance from others, Wait at least 6 feet away from others and Wash hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.
The Burke County Health Department said for residents who have been in close contact (which is defined as less than 6 feet away from someone COVID-19 positive for more than 10 to 30 minutes without a face covering), it is better to wait four to seven days from exposure before getting tested so the test results are more accurate.
“If you go to get tested too soon the test result could be inaccurate,” a briefing from the county said.
Burke County Health Department currently offers COVID-19 testing from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Appointments are needed and encouraged, according to information from the county.
To make an appointment call 828-764-9168 or 828-764-9150.
Burke County Public Information Line at 828-764-9168, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. After hours, weekends and holidays, leave a message and your call will be answered as soon as staff returns. Or visit the Burke County COVID-19 webpage at www.burkenc.org/COVID-19.
Para español llame al 828-764-9150 y presione el número dos. Si nadie contesta deje un corto mensaje con su nombre y numero de teléfono.
