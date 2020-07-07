Burke COVID-19 cases go up, state to increase test sites

Burke County positive cases of COIVD-19 continues to increase and the state says it is coordinating more testing sites for underserved communities.

The Burke County Health Department reported Tuesday the county’s positive cases were at 1,101.

However, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 dashboard says Burke’s cases were at 1,129 on Tuesday.

The county reported 1,093 positive cases on Monday.

Lisa Moore, public information officer for Burke County, has said the discrepancy in the case numbers may be because tests conducted at other places were reported to the state but have not been reported to the county yet.

Burke County’s COVID-19 dashboard was reporting on Tuesday that 846 of the total positive cases have recovered and there are currently seven people in the county hospitalized due to the virus. The county has previously reported 20 deaths associated with the virus.

County health officials say the virus is not slowing down, and that the state continues to urge all NC residents to follow the three Ws — Wear, Wait and Wash to help decrease the viral spread.

Health officials have said that if a person isn’t able to wash their hands they should use hand sanitizer.

But the state issued a warning Tuesday about some hand sanitizers.

The state joined the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration in alerting consumers of adverse health effects associated with methanol-contaminated hand sanitizers. The state said the warning follows CDC reports of seven people in New Mexico who experienced serious health events, including permanent blindness and death, due to purportedly ingesting methanol-contaminated hand sanitizers or rubs manufactured in Mexico.