Burke COVID-19 cases grow by double digits

For at least the second day in a row, Burke County added more than 40 positive cases of COVID-19 to its total.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 1,410 positive cases Wednesday, up from 1,368 cases Tuesday, while Monday saw 1,327 cases. The county has previously reported 25 deaths associated with COVID-19. Of the total positive cases reported in the county, Burke’s COVID-19 dashboard shows 1,052 have recovered, with 10 residents currently hospitalized due to the virus.
The culprit for the continuing increase in cases across the county is close contact, the dashboard shows.
Rebecca McLeod, director of the Burke County Health Department, said Tuesday that some of the new cases stem from July Fourth gatherings, beach vacations, travelers and even Father’s Day events.
While the state has removed Autumn Care of Drexel from its list of outbreaks at congregate living facilities, the list shows that cases at Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard are growing.
The state is reporting Carolina Rehab has had two residents die due to the virus, and 15 residents and two staff members are positive for COVID-19.
The state is reporting that Grace Heights has seen 90 positive cases of the virus, with 57 residents and 33 staff members testing positive. The outbreak has resulted in 13 deaths of residents.
Autumn Care of Drexel is on the state’s list of previous outbreaks. It previously had four residents and four staffers test positive for the virus, with one death reported.
As for the outbreak of the virus at J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center, the state is reporting that no residents have tested positive, even though nine staff members have contracted the virus.
The state, however, is not releasing information on Broughton Hospital or similar acute care facilities.
Amy Ellis, a public information officer with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, told The News Herald that confirmed positive cases at acute care settings are included in the dashboard metrics, including county and daily case counts.
She said the NCDHHS is not now identifying specific acute care settings like Broughton Hospital in its outbreak and cluster reports. However, Ellis said, the types and scope of information necessary to protect public health that is being disclosed on the dashboard is evaluated, expanded and updated frequently as state and local public health officials, with the continued help of their partners at acute care settings, other health care facilities and the communities they serve, learn more about the disease and how it is affecting their populations and communities.
Also Wednesday, the state reported 1,698 deaths, 105,001 positive cases and 1,137 people hospitalized due to the virus.
As of Monday, the state reported 78,707 of the total cases are presumed to be recovered.
McLeod continues to encourage people to routinely practice the three W's to reduce the spread of the infection. She said people should wear a cloth face covering when out in public and cannot physically distance from others; wait at least 6 feet away from others; and wash hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.
The Burke County Health Department said for residents who have been in close contact (which is defined as less than 6 feet away from someone COVID-19 positive for more than 10 to 30 minutes without a face covering), it is better to wait four to seven days from exposure before getting tested so the test results are more accurate.
“If you go to get tested too soon the test result could be inaccurate,” a briefing from the county said.
The Burke County public information line is available at 828-764-9168 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. After hours or on weekends and holidays, leave a message and your call will be answered as soon as staffers return. Or visit the Burke County COVID-19 webpage at www.burkenc.org/COVID-19.
Para español llame al 828-764-9150 y presione el número dos. Si nadie contesta deje un corto mensaje con su nombre y numero de teléfono.
