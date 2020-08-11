Burke COVID-19 cases grow

Burke County reported 15 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and the state reported the first case of a dog dying from the virus.
The county health department reported the total number of positive cases was at 1,789, up from 1,774 cases Monday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard shows that of the total, 1,420 people (80%) have recovered and 13 residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus. It shows 8% of the total number of cases have required hospitalization.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that 2,172 people throughout the state have died and 136,844 residents have contracted the virus.
The state reported Monday that of the total positive cases in the state, 116,969 have recovered at this point.
NCDHHS also reported that 1,111 residents throughout the state are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The virus doesn’t just attack humans, though.
The state announced its first reported case of a confirmed SARS-CoV-2 positive dog in North Carolina. SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans, according to NCDHHS.
NCDHHS said that a client arrived about 6 p.m. Monday at the N.C. State Veterinary Hospital with their dog, who was demonstrating signs of respiratory distress that had started earlier in the day. The dog died, according to the state.
The client alerted staff that a member of the family previously had tested positive for COVID-19 and later was tested negative, according to a release from the state.
The state said samples collected from the dog were tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the hospital laboratory and were then sent to the National Veterinary Services Laboratories for confirmation. Those tests confirmed a positive result; indicating a confirmed SARS-CoV-2 case per the national case definition developed by the United States Department of Agriculture. A necropsy was performed to try to determine the animal’s state of health at the time of death and the cause of death, and the complete investigation is ongoing, according to the release.
“Based on the information available, the risk of animals spreading the virus to people is considered to be low,” Dr. Carl Williams, state public health veterinarian, said in the release.
The release said if pet owners are concerned about the health of their dog, they should contact their veterinarian and discuss the dog’s symptoms before bringing them to the veterinarian office. Additional information regarding SARS-CoV-2 and animals is available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at https://bit.ly/3fPSrqB.
“There is no indication at this time that dogs can transmit the virus to other animals, so there is no justification in taking measures against companion animals that may compromise their welfare,” Dr. Doug Meckes, the state veterinarian, said in the release.
Health officials continue to encourage residents to follow the three Ws: Wear a face covering, wait 6 feet away from others and wash hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.
Local health officials urge those who have been tested for the virus to stay home until they get their test results back. The only exception is for people who are essential workers with no symptoms, in which case they can return to work as long as they wear a mask at all times, health officials say.
Those needing to make an appointment for COVID-19 testing should call 828-764-9150. For other questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Para español llame al 764-9150 y presione el número dos. Si nadie contesta deje un corto mensaje con su nombre y numero de teléfono.
