Burke COVID-19 cases highest in region

Burke County was mentioned during the state’s COVID-19 briefing Thursday, but it wasn’t for the right reasons.

The mention came from Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state’s Department of Health and Human Services, after a reporter asked her whether officials have thought about a regional approach to reopening the state.

She said that’s something they are continuing to look at, but the state doesn’t lend itself very well to distinct regions like some other states may. Cohen said while there are counties in the western region of the state with low numbers of cases, Burke County in the western region has high case numbers, she said.

Burke County continued its upward trend of cases Thursday, with the county reporting 1,060 positive cases of COVID-19, up from 1,048 on Wednesday. The county has added 44 positive cases since Monday, when the number of positive cases was 1,016.

As of Wednesday night, Burke County’s COVID-19 dashboard was reporting 797 of the people who have tested positive have recovered. The dashboard is updated at night, according to the county.

On Wednesday, the state reported the highest one-day total of positive cases, Cohen said Thursday.

Thursday saw the state reporting 68,142 positive cases of COVID-19, with 1,391 deaths so far associated with the virus and 912 currently hospitalized across North Carolina.

Cohen said during her briefing Thursday that not only are the cases growing, but they’re growing more quickly across the state. She said the state has seen increases day over day in June.