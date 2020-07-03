Burke COVID-19 cases increase by double digits

On the day the state reported its highest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases, Burke County added 16 new positive cases to its total.

Burke County reported a total 1,076 positive cases on Friday, up from 1,060 cases on Thursday. The week started out with 1,016 positive cases.

The county’s COVID-19 dashboard shows nine people with the virus are currently hospitalized. In all, 78 people in the county have been hospitalized since the first case was reported on March 24, it shows.

While the virus’ spread in Burke County first started due to travel, it then moved to congregate living and then community spread. Close contacts is now the biggest reason, at 41 percent, for the spread of it in the county now, according to the dashboard.

The county dashboard currently shows 806 people have recovered from the virus.

Of the total positive cases in Burke County, 480 have been between the ages of 20 and 39; 150 have been 19 years old and younger; and 185 have been between 40 and 49.

On Friday, the state reported the highest one-day number of 2,099 of COVID-19 cases that added to the total of 70,241 cases in North Carolina. It also reported a record high of 951 people currently hospitalized across North Carolina due to the virus. And 1,392 people have died, the state reported.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, said during her briefing on Thursday that not only are the positive cases of COVID-19 growing, but they’re growing more quickly across the state. She said the state has seen increases day over day in June.