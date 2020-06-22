Burke COVID-19 cases near 900

The positive cases of COVID-19 in Burke County is heading toward 900, giving it more cases in western North Carolina than county’s with more than twice the population.

On Monday, Burke County reported 894 positive cases, which is an increase 21 of cases from Saturday, which saw 873 positive cases.

But the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported on its COVID-19 dashboard on Monday that Burke has 912 positive cases but it also reported the county has only had 17 deaths associated with the virus. The county health department has reported 19 deaths so far associated with the virus.

Burke, with a population of 90,485, has surpassed Buncombe and Henderson counties in the western region of the state, with Buncombe having a population of 261,191 and Henderson having a population of 117,417.

In fact, with Burke’s cases continuing an upward trend, its current number of positive cases makes Burke County one of the highest in the state for positive cases, outside of major metropolitan areas such as Mecklenburg, Forsyth, Durham, Wake and Guilford counties.

However, more than half all of those positive cases in Burke County have recovered. Burke County’s COVID-19 dashboard, which is usually a day behind the latest numbers reported by the county health department, showed on Sunday night the county had 884 positive cases, with 502 cases recovered and 363 remaining active cases. It says five people are currently hospitalized due to the virus. The state, on Monday, reported 53,605 positive cases and 1,223 deaths, with 870 people currently hospitalized due to the virus.