Burke COVID-19 cases not leveling

Burke County continues to see new cases of COVID-19, nearly five months into the pandemic. The county reported 27 new cases on Thursday.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 1,919 cases, up from 1,892 total cases Wednesday.
Rebecca McLeod, director of the Health Department, said the county’s daily cases aren’t as high as they were in July but the numbers continue to increase.
She said while the county has seen a huge spike in cases, it is not seeing a leveling off.
“Our number of cases have continued to go up,” McLeod said. “Not dramatically, but I haven’t seen a leveling off yet,”
The county has an average of 10 to 20 new cases a day, she said.
Testing also has remained at an average of 217 a day over the last two weeks, McLeod said.
So how is the virus continuing to spread?
McLeod said the method now is household contacts, meaning people who live in the same households. In addition, people are continuing to gather, some are still going on vacations and contracting the virus, and there have been some cases of workers at long-term care facilities and day cares in the county.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard reported Thursday that 1,573 (83%) of the total cases have recovered. The dashboard shows 13 residents in the county are hospitalized due to the virus. Since the first case of the virus was reported in the county in late March, 159 people have had to be hospitalized, the dashboard shows.
The county has reported 31 deaths associated with the virus, with the latest being reported Wednesday evening. The person was in their 70s and had been hospitalized before dying, according to health officials in the county.
Some of the increase in cases have been in those 19 years old and younger, according to the dashboard. Of the total positive cases in Burke County, that age group accounts for 255 of the cases.
Residents 30 to 39 years old make up 409 of the cases, and that age group has seen the second-highest number of hospitalizations — 29 — due to the virus, according to the dashboard. The age group that has seen the highest hospitalizations — 40 — are those between 70 and 79 years old.
Those ages 20 to 29 account of 333 of the cases and eight hospitalizations.
State figures
The state reported 2,465 deaths associated with COVID-19 and 149,904 total cases Thursday. The state also reported 1,023 people are hospitalized due to the virus.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has said families and caregivers in need of child care for children up to age 12 can call its hotline to be connected directly to child care options in their community. The hotline at 888-600-1685 is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday. Care is offered by licensed child care providers who meet NCDHHS health and safety guidelines.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3gSC0Lk.
State and local health officials continue to encourage people to wear a mask when out in public, to socially distance at least 6 feet away and use hand sanitizer or soap and water.
Local health officials urge those who have been tested for the virus to stay home until they get their test results back. The only exception is for people who are essential workers with no symptoms, in which case they can return to work as long as they wear a mask at all times, health officials say.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing, call 828-764-9150. For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Para español llame al 764-9150 y presione el número dos. Si nadie contesta deje un corto mensaje con su nombre y numero de teléfono.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!