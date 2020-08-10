Burke COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases increase

Burke County has added 24 new COVID-19 cases to its total since Saturday.
The county reported 1,774 positive cases on Monday, up from 1,750 on Saturday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard shows 15 residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus. In total, 141 county residents have been hospitalized since the first case was reported on March 24. The dashboard shows that is 8 percent of the total positive cases.
The county dashboard also shows that of the total positive cases, 1,386 (78.6 percent) have recovered, while 349 (19.8 percent) remain active.
The county has previously reported 28 deaths associated with the virus.
Of the total cases, 238 have been in those 19 years old and younger, according to the county dashboard. Those between the ages of 30-39 remain the group that has had the largest number of cases with 390. The age group also has seen the second-highest number of hospitalizations - 27 - due to the virus. It has only been surpassed by those ages 70-79, with 37 hospitalizations.
The age group of 20-29 has had the next-highest number of positive cases at 316 (eight hospitalizations), while those 40-49 have had 285 cases (17 hospitalizations), according to the dashboard.
The Burke County Health Department is reminding all residents they are required to wear a face covering inside and outside when they cannot physically distance more than 6 feet away from others.
Also on Monday, the state reported 2,168 deaths associated with COVID-19 and 136,218 total positive cases of the virus. It also reported 1,109 people are currently hospitalized throughout North Carolina.
Health officials continue to encourage residents to follow the three Ws: Wear a face covering, wait 6 feet away from others and wash hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.
Local health officials urge those who have been tested for the virus to stay home until they get their test results back. The only exception is for people who are essential workers with no symptoms, in which case they can return to work as long as they wear a mask at all times, health officials say.
Those needing to make an appointment for COVID-19 testing should call 828-764-9150. For other questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Para español llame al 764-9150 y presione el número dos. Si nadie contesta deje un corto mensaje con su nombre y numero de teléfono.
