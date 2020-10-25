Burke gets COVID-19 letter from state

North Carolina officials, including Gov. Roy Cooper, have said COVID-19 cases are moving in the wrong direction.

So last week, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services sent out a letter to 36 counties who the department believes are seeing increased cases. The counties either had 300 or more new cases in the last 14 days and has been identified by the White House Task Force as a county of concern; their case rate is greater than 50 cases per 10,000 people; or their county is one of the top three most populous counties in the state.

Burke County was one of the 36 who received the letter.

The letter is asking those counties to consider local measures such as civil penalties for businesses that don’t comply with mask requirements and lower mass gathering requirements to improve compliance with executive orders.

But some county officials say they don’t understand why Burke was included on the list.