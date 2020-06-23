Burke health officials: Everyone has to do their part to stop spread

Burke County added nearly 40 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The county reported 932 positive cases on Tuesday, up from 894 cases on Monday. As of Monday, the county reported that 517 of the 894 residents who have tested positive have recovered. The county has had 19 deaths associated with the virus, with four people currently hospitalized.

The state reported Tuesday that 54,453 people statewide have tested positive for the virus, with 1,251 deaths and 915 currently hospitalized.

In a briefing on Tuesday, the county health department said many residents keep asking why the county’s cases continue to rise.

“The answer continues to be COMMUNITY SPREAD,” the briefing said. “THIS INFECTION IS ALL ABOUT BEHAVIOR.”

The health department briefing said when people stay in close contact with each other, sick or not, and do not change their behavior to help stop the spread of the infection, the numbers will continue to rise.

The health department said everyone has to do their part for the spread to stop.

“When people go out into the community, especially when they are sick, and do not follow the recommendations from the local, State and Federal Public Health Officials, the spread of this infection is going to continue,” the health department briefing said.

Health officials say community spread is now the culprit in the increase in cases in Burke County. And the community spread has been coming from people gathering for activities inside or outside and not using face coverings and not staying physically distant from others more than 6 feet away.