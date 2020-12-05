Burke jobless rate falls in October

Unemployment fell in all 100 counties in the state in October and Burke County’s rate decreased nearly 1%.

Burke’s jobless rate was 5.7% in October, down from 6.5% in September, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

With 39,099 in the work force in Burke County, that means 2,248 are still looking for work.

While the rate was down in October for the county, the rate is still 2.3% higher over the same period in 2019, according to state commerce department data.

As for the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan statistical area, the unemployment rate fell to 6.1% in October, down from 7% in September. That leaves 10,155 people in the area looking for work. The labor force in the metro area is 166,767 people.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused unemployment to spike earlier this year and while it has recovered some, Burke County and the metro area aren’t back to pre-pandemic levels.

The Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metro area had the fourth-highest unemployment rate in October among the 15 metro areas in North Carolina.

Like Burke, the metro area’s jobless rate still remains higher than the same period in 2019 when it was 3.4%.