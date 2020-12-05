Burke jobless rate falls in October

Unemployment fell in all 100 counties in the state in October and Burke County’s rate decreased nearly 1%.
Burke’s jobless rate was 5.7% in October, down from 6.5% in September, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
With 39,099 in the work force in Burke County, that means 2,248 are still looking for work.
While the rate was down in October for the county, the rate is still 2.3% higher over the same period in 2019, according to state commerce department data.
As for the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan statistical area, the unemployment rate fell to 6.1% in October, down from 7% in September. That leaves 10,155 people in the area looking for work. The labor force in the metro area is 166,767 people.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused unemployment to spike earlier this year and while it has recovered some, Burke County and the metro area aren’t back to pre-pandemic levels.
The Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metro area had the fourth-highest unemployment rate in October among the 15 metro areas in North Carolina.
Like Burke, the metro area’s jobless rate still remains higher than the same period in 2019 when it was 3.4%.
The metro area did add jobs between September and October.
The manufacturing sector saw the largest jobs gain, adding 800 jobs over the period. And the leisure and hospitality sector added 500 jobs, while the professional and business services sector gained 400 jobs, according to data from the commerce department.
The metro area also saw the government sector and the trade, transportation and utilities sector each add 200 jobs over the period. The education and health services sector and the mining, logging and construction sector and information sector all added 100 jobs during the month.
While the manufacturing sector gained a lot of jobs over the period, it is still at a 5,700-job deficit from the same period of 2019, according to the commerce department. Other job sectors also are showing large losses from the same period last year.
In fact, the metro area is showing an employment decrease of 8.3% from the same month in 2019, according to the department.
But there are job openings in Burke County in multiple companies and sectors, including health care, manufacturing, retail, restaurants, grocery stores, education and transportation.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge has 173 job listings for Burke County and the state and Mission Health has 131 job listings.
Wiseway Transportation Services has 80 job listings and Ozark Motor Lines shows 60 listings.
Rounding out the top five companies with the largest number of jobs available in Burke County is the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services with 37 listings.
To look for jobs available in Burke County, visit www.ncworks.gov.
The state unemployment rate for November is scheduled to be released Friday, Dec. 18.
