Burke jobless rate falls

Burke County saw its unemployment rate drop in February, but it is still not where it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county’s rate fell to 5.3% in February, down from 5.7% in January, according to the N.C. Department of Commerce. The county rate in February 2020, just before the pandemic forced businesses closed, was 3.2%, the department's data shows.

At a rate of 5.3% and a labor force of 40,690 people, that means 2,176 people in the county are out of work.

For those who need a job, there are plenty of companies, businesses and government agencies looking for workers. Manufacturing, health care, retail, restaurants, the school system, the city of Morganton and Burke County have multiple job openings.

The state’s employment website, ncworks.gov, shows hundreds of job openings in various fields and industries.

Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge currently has 249 jobs available at its Morganton and Valdese locations, according to ncworks.gov.

Continental AG in Morganton shows 46 openings on the site, with jobs ranging from quality control and maintenance to mechanical assemblers and material handlers.

