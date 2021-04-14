Burke jobless rate falls

Burke County saw its unemployment rate drop in February, but it is still not where it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county’s rate fell to 5.3% in February, down from 5.7% in January, according to the N.C. Department of Commerce. The county rate in February 2020, just before the pandemic forced businesses closed, was 3.2%, the department's data shows.
At a rate of 5.3% and a labor force of 40,690 people, that means 2,176 people in the county are out of work.
For those who need a job, there are plenty of companies, businesses and government agencies looking for workers. Manufacturing, health care, retail, restaurants, the school system, the city of Morganton and Burke County have multiple job openings.
The state’s employment website, ncworks.gov, shows hundreds of job openings in various fields and industries.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge currently has 249 jobs available at its Morganton and Valdese locations, according to ncworks.gov.
Continental AG in Morganton shows 46 openings on the site, with jobs ranging from quality control and maintenance to mechanical assemblers and material handlers.
Leviton Manufacturing in Morganton has 10 openings, ranging from engineering and quality inspectors to production supervisor and injection molding technician.
Bimbo Bakeries in Valdese has 37 openings in production, warehouse, maintenance, reliability and route operations.
As for retail, Food Lion has 44 full- and part-time openings at its locations in Hildebran, Valdese and Morganton. Dollar Tree has 17 openings at its stores in Hildebran, Valdese and Morganton.
Lowe’s Home Improvement and Rural King Supply, both in Morganton, each have 12 openings for full- and part-time and seasonal workers.
As for the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan statistical area, it also saw a dip in its unemployment rate from 5.8% in January to 5.4% in February.
The manufacturing sector in the metro area gained 400 jobs, and the leisure and hospitality sector gained 200 during the period. The education and health services sector and the government sector each gained 100 jobs.
The trade, transportation and utilities sector lost 200 jobs, and the professional and business services sector lost 100 jobs during the period.
The state unemployment rate for March is scheduled to be release Friday.