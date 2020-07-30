Burke joblessness falls, employers looking for workers

After skyrocketing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the unemployment rate in Burke County nearly fell by half in June.
And there are still multiple employers hiring in the county.
The county’s unemployment rate in June was 7.3 percent, down from 13,6 percent in May, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Commerce. The rate shot up to 15.5 percent in April due to the pandemic and the governor’s stay-at-home order to try to curb the spread of the virus.
With 37,482 in the work force in Burke County, an unemployment rate of 7.3 percent means 2,747 of them are still looking for work.
While the county rate fell in June, its still not where it was before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the area. The county’s unemployment rate in June 2019 was 4.1 percent.
However, Burke County saw a bigger drop in unemployment than the other counties in the Unifour. While Burke ranked 47th in lowest unemployment, Caldwell ranked 80th, Catawba ranked 83rd and Alexander ranked 58th in June, according to the department of commerce.
Even so, the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan statistical area also saw its rate drop, falling to 8.2 percent, down from 14.8 percent in May. The metro area’s rate during the same time last year was 4 percent.
The leisure and hospitality sector in the metro area saw the biggest job gains between May and June, adding 3,100 employees. Other sectors that saw big gains were manufacturing, adding 900 employees; trade, transportation and utilities adding 600 employees; professional and business services, as well as “other services,” each added 500 employees; education and health services added 200 employees; and financial activities added 100 employees.
The government sector in the metro area saw the biggest shrinkage, losing 600 workers, while mining, logging and construction lost 100 workers.
For those looking for work in Burke County, numerous jobs are listed on the state employment website at www.ncworks.gov.
The employer who has the most jobs opened is Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge with 148 openings. Other employers looking for workers include Burke County government, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Rural King, Burke County Public Schools, Longhorn Steakhouse, Bimbo Bakeries and the State of North Carolina.
The jobs are for everything from teachers for virtual learning, self-contained classroom teachers, bus driver, doctors, nurses, social workers, animal control, correctional officers, food service, housekeeping, detention officers, CNAs and even U.S. Census jobs.
The state unemployment for July is scheduled to be released on Friday, Aug. 21.
