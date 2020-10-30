Burke joblessness rose in September

Burke County saw its unemployment rate increase slightly in September.

The county’s rate rose to 6.6 percent in September, up from 6.3 percent in August, according to the NC Department of Commerce. With a workforce of 38,712, that means 2,536 people in the county are looking for work, according to department figures.

The county was one of 95 counties in the state that saw its unemployment increase in September.

Burke County’s unemployment rate remained lower than the rate for the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan statistical area for September.

The metro area’s rate rose to 7 percent, up from 6.8 percent in August, according to the commerce department’s figures.

With a workforce of 165,392, that means 11,622 in the metro area are looking for work, according to the department.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While unemployment rose slightly in the metro area, many of its industry sectors added jobs from August to September.