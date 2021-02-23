Burke loop trail could be complete in 2025

By the end of this year, Carpenter said he hopes 6 miles of the trail will be added and it will be at Canal Bridge.

He said this year, the plan is to build out a section of trail through the 1780 subdivision and another subdivision and be at McDowell County. Another section will drop down from Canal Bridge along another section of state park and down to the old Catawba River bed. That will add another 6 miles of trail, Carpenter said. And the money is available to do the work, he said.

He estimated that around $10 million has been received in grants and donations for the trail.

Still to be done

Carpenter said in 2022, the plan is to add another 9 miles from Benfield Landing Road to Bridgewater. And then the county will head south down Powerhouse Road with the trail.

He told commissioners he hopes the lake loop will be finished in 2025. He said that will be 30 miles of trail built in 10 years, and a great attraction for Burke County, he added.