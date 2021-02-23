Burke loop trail could be complete in 2025

The Burke County Board of Commissioners learned last week that a loop trail around Lake James could be finished in a few years.
Scott Carpenter, director of community development for the county, made a presentation to commissioners Feb. 16, saying the journey to build a loop trail at the lake started eight years ago.
But the effort started in earnest in 2015, he said. That also was the year that the state legislature created Fonta Flora state trail.
That year saw the first 5 miles of the trail built, starting at Fish Hatchery Road and winding up at the Linville Access Area, Carpenter said.
The next year, the county built 5 more miles of trail and, in 2017, a little more than 5 miles of trail were added, while it also worked on attaining more easements for it, he said.
In 2018, Carpenter said 8 miles of trail was added, which totaled 18 miles of trail built in three years.
“Which is really pretty phenomenal, in Scott’s book,” Carpenter told the board.
Carpenter went on to explain that a lot of the work on the trail between 2018 and 2020 included building trailheads, installing paved parking, bathrooms and some other expensive projects such as building a boardwalk and adding cribbing. He said a playground will eventually be installed at the one of the trailheads.
By the end of this year, Carpenter said he hopes 6 miles of the trail will be added and it will be at Canal Bridge.
He said this year, the plan is to build out a section of trail through the 1780 subdivision and another subdivision and be at McDowell County. Another section will drop down from Canal Bridge along another section of state park and down to the old Catawba River bed. That will add another 6 miles of trail, Carpenter said. And the money is available to do the work, he said.
He estimated that around $10 million has been received in grants and donations for the trail.
Still to be done
Carpenter said in 2022, the plan is to add another 9 miles from Benfield Landing Road to Bridgewater. And then the county will head south down Powerhouse Road with the trail.
He told commissioners he hopes the lake loop will be finished in 2025. He said that will be 30 miles of trail built in 10 years, and a great attraction for Burke County, he added.
Carpenter said he would like to create some other things along the trail for people to do or be of interest, including metal handmade overlook nest platforms at three locations: the county park, the visitors center at Lake James State Park and Linville Dam. That would cost about $140,000 for each, he said.
He hopes there can be a Linville Dam boardwalk built in around 2023.
He said they plan to do some fundraising for some of the work in coming years, including for trail maintenance.
In other business, commissioners:
- Approved a local match on a $130,000 state building reuse grant for Toner Machining in Morganton. The 5% local match, which would be split between Burke County and the city, will be $3,250. Alan Wood, president and CEO of Burke Development Inc., said the grant requires at least 16 jobs be created. Wood told the board the company has been looking for a new location for five years.
- Agreed to table a request from Friends of Fonta Flora State Trail for $150,000 to help fund an executive director position. It was tabled to the board’s May 25 budget meeting.
- Approved the consent agenda, which included appointing Pete Aldridge, the animal enforcement supervisor, and Elizabeth Guffey, an animal enforcement officer, as a Burke County animal cruelty investigators.