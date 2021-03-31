Burke moves to vaccinating general public against COVID-19

Burke County got the OK to start administering the COVID-19 vaccine to the general public, a week ahead of the state.

North Carolina is expected to start vaccinating the general public on April 7.

But Blue Ridge HealthCare System Blue Ridge got the go-ahead for the county COVID-19 vaccination team to open up to the general public this week, said Rebecca McLeod, director of the Burke County Health Department.

McLeod said the area is starting to see a “softening” for the vaccine, meaning the supply has started to outweigh demand. She said people aren’t clamoring for the vaccine as much as they were initially.

A Wednesday vaccination clinic at Freedom High School still had spots available as of 2 p.m., she said. McLeod said there were 1,800 spots available for Wednesday’s clinic. As of Tuesday night, 800 of those spots had been filled, she said.

The large number of remaining available vaccine spots prompted the health department to send out a notice on Wednesday morning to let the public know slots were still available for anyone 16 years old or older.

The COVID-19 vaccine is another tool to help prevent the spread of the virus, McLeod said.