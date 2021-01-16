Burke native gets chance in big game

Despite her humble beginnings, a Burke County native will be part of a game that always captures the nation’s heart.

Nutty Coconut will be one of the players on Team Ruff in this year’s Puppy Bowl XVII. The Puppy Bowl is shown on Animal Planet, and live-streamed, on the same day as the Super Bowl. This year’s event will be at 2 p.m. on Feb 7.

The game will see Team Ruff pitted against Team Fluff. It’s unclear whether Nutty Coconut will get any field time during the game. In addition to being fun for the pups and viewers, the game highlights puppies up for adoption.

Animal Planet describes Nutty Coconut as an Australian cattle dog/Labrador retriever.

Nutty Coconut, which is the name she will be known by in the game, was one of eight puppies in a litter born to momma Baskin Robbins in late May at Burke County Animal Services.

Kaitlin Settlemyre, director of animal services, said animal services had a pregnant momma arrive in late May. The next day when staff got to animal services they found a kennel full of little puppies, she said.