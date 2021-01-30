Burke officials told to expect less COVID-19 vaccine in coming weeks

Residents in Burke County, the state and country are scrambling to get a COVID-19 vaccine. But health officials in some areas have been left empty-handed, forced to cancel appointments and feel the wrath of the public exhausted by a pandemic that has claimed lives, devastated finances and separated families.
It also caused the North Carolina Association of Local Health Directors to take state officials to task over their handling of vaccine distribution as the country waits for the federal government to roll out more shipments of the coveted product.
Burke vaccine
Burke County health officials say no vaccination appointments have been cancelled because of an expected shortage.
Burke County Health Department Director Rebecca McLeod said that’s because the department doesn’t schedule vaccines until they know how many doses they will receive.
The same is true for Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge and the joint vaccination clinics the health care system and the health department conduct, said Anna Wilson, a spokesperson for Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge. The health care system, health department, school system and emergency management all work together to hold the vaccination clinics, she said.
“We could not do it without everyone working together,” Wilson said. “Everyone does their part in getting this vaccine out as quickly as we can. We appreciate everyone’s patience.”
Wilson said a vaccination clinic was held on Friday. Another one is scheduled for Tuesday, thanks to doses the health care system received from Atrium Health in Charlotte. She said there will be a second dose clinic on Wednesday and Thursday.
“We have the doses to cover the second dose,” Wilson said. “If you got a first dose, you will get a second dose.”
She said by only making appointments for the number of doses they have ensures no one who has an appointment is turned away.
While the federal government claims it will ramp up distribution of the vaccine this week, local officials say they have been told to expect less.
On Friday night, the Burke County Health Department sent out a notice to inform the public of the vaccine situation for Burke County for the next three weeks.
The notice said the health department and Carolinas Healthcare System Blue Ridge received notification from the state that the vaccine shipment for the next three weeks will be smaller. The Community Vaccine Call Center schedules are expected to fill up quickly for the next three weeks due to fewer doses, the department said.
The health department said those eligible for a vaccine must call the Community Vaccine Call Center at 828-358-4454 to make an appointment. When the schedule is full, the call center will have a message placed to notify people that all appointments have been filled due to the weekly allocations, it said.
The health department is continuing to vaccinate the staff and residents of long-term care and group home facilities, the department said. It also vaccinates those who are homebound, McLeod said.
County agencies and Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge are working collaboratively with the state on a weekly basis, the health department said.
“We thank you for your patience and understanding as we work hard to try to vaccinate our community safely and efficiently,” the department notice said. “If you would like your voices to be heard about the vaccine shortage, please direct your comments to your state legislative representatives and to the Governor.”
Calling out the state
Last week, a health care association called out the state for its handling of vaccine distribution.
In a letter emailed on Jan. 24 to Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the North Carolina Association of Local Health Directors took the department and its leaders to task.
Calling it a setback, the association said NCDHHS directed allocations to be reduced or eliminated in many counties. The decision was made by NCDHHS after many local health departments had worked to increase capacity and were told if they vaccinated more they would receive more vaccine, the letter said.
The letter goes on to say the decision by the state left many communities without vaccine to use for already scheduled events and appointments for the elderly and those who work in health care.
The letter from the association also took NCDHHS to task for diverting what it says were tens of thousands of doses from local health departments and other providers to support mega vaccination sites. Because travel to the mega vaccination sites are prohibitive for many, the association argued it created an inequitable distribution of the vaccine.
The association requested that NCDHHS leadership be transparent in decisions regarding directives and allocations of vaccine, provide timely notification of changes, provide clear communication and realistic timelines of directives, and engage/embrace/invite local health department perspective not only at the “work group” level but at the leadership level.
It also said no local health department should ever receive a zero allocation of the vaccine.
On Tuesday, it seemed as though Cohen got the message.
During a COVID-19 briefing, Cohen sang the praises of local departments and others who have been on the frontline of the pandemic for nearly a year.
But as for the mass vaccination sites, such as one held in Charlotte, Cohen said those were scheduled weeks ago.
The association told The News Herald on Wednesday there have been several developments in the matter since the letter was sent to Cohen.
"In response to the Association and others' concerns, the Department (of Health and Human Services) has proposed a revised plan that includes more notice regarding the number of vaccines that will be provided to local public health departments,” a statement emailed to The News Herald from the association said. “We hope this improved communication will allow our members to distribute the vaccine as quickly and effectively as possible. The ongoing vaccine rollout highlights the need for substantial, new funding for our local public health system to meet the challenges of COVID as well as future communicable disease threats.”
The state said Friday supplies of the vaccine continues to be very low. Cohen said the state will get 140,000 vaccine doses each week over the next three weeks, with the state guaranteeing baseline vaccine allocations to providers.
NCDHHS said approximately 90,000 “baseline” doses are allocated based on population data from the State Center for Health Statistics to provide vaccine to all 100 counties.
The 55,000 “set-aside” doses of the state’s allocation are going to:
- Counties with higher numbers of people 65 and older with low income, counties with higher numbers of historically marginalized populations 65 and older, and counties that received less doses per population in previous weeks.
- New vaccine providers who will provide greater access to rural and underserved communities and those who can provide vaccine to long-term care facilities not participating in the federal program.
- Community vaccination events geographically spread throughout the state. Decisions about events are based on equity, readiness and speed, and partnership.
McLeod said not getting enough vaccine is frustrating because of the large older population Burke County has, adding there are still health care workers who are waiting to get their shot. She said the county has a large population of those 65 years old and older, which is the current vaccination priority group.
The federal vaccine response
The federal government says it has ordered millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines and will up its distribution to states this week.
On Tuesday, during remarks at The White House, U.S. President Joe Biden said the overall weekly distribution increase of the vaccine to states, tribes and territories will go from 8.6 million doses to a minimum of 10 million doses this week. Distribution of doses to states is based on population, according to the federal government.
Biden said states, tribes and territories will have a reliable three-week forecast on the supply of vaccine they are going to get so they’ll know, three weeks ahead of time, what’s going to be there in the third week.
“This is going to help make sure governors, mayors, and local leaders have greater certainty around supply so they can carry out their plans to vaccinate as many people as possible,” Biden said.
He said the goal is to administer 100 million vaccinations in 100 days.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services also has ordered 100 million more doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 100 million more doses of the Moderna vaccine, Biden said. He said some of that supply will come in early summer and all of the additional doses are expected by mid-summer. He said that will be enough to fully vaccinate 300 million people.
In addition, his administration is working to make vaccines available to thousands of local pharmacies, Biden said.
But he warned it will take months before the majority of Americans are vaccinated.
In the meantime, McLeod said people should continue to take all precautions to avoid contracting the virus, including wearing a mask and social distancing while out in public, even after receiving the vaccine.
She said the three W's -- wearing a mask, waiting 6 feet apart and washing hands often -- don’t go away because someone gets vaccinated. Those precautions won’t go away until a majority of the public are vaccinated, McLeod said.
McLeod said the vaccines are just another tool in the toolbox to fight COVID-19.
“We will, at some point, have enough vaccine to make a dent,” she said.