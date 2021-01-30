Burke officials told to expect less COVID-19 vaccine in coming weeks

Wilson said a vaccination clinic was held on Friday. Another one is scheduled for Tuesday, thanks to doses the health care system received from Atrium Health in Charlotte. She said there will be a second dose clinic on Wednesday and Thursday.

“We have the doses to cover the second dose,” Wilson said. “If you got a first dose, you will get a second dose.”

She said by only making appointments for the number of doses they have ensures no one who has an appointment is turned away.

While the federal government claims it will ramp up distribution of the vaccine this week, local officials say they have been told to expect less.

On Friday night, the Burke County Health Department sent out a notice to inform the public of the vaccine situation for Burke County for the next three weeks.

The notice said the health department and Carolinas Healthcare System Blue Ridge received notification from the state that the vaccine shipment for the next three weeks will be smaller. The Community Vaccine Call Center schedules are expected to fill up quickly for the next three weeks due to fewer doses, the department said.