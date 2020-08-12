Burke ranks 39th in state for census response

Burke County residents who haven’t filled out the 2020 U.S. Census still have time to do just that.
The end of the self-response and data collection is Sept. 30, according to information from the U.S. Census Bureau.
“We would still like to encourage people to complete their 2020 Census before the end of the self-response/data collection period,” said Lance Riddle, executive assistant to the Burke County manager.
For those who get their mail via a post office box or didn’t receive a package from the Census Bureau, it’s still possible to self-respond to the census.
Bob Coats, the North Carolina governor’s census liaison with the Office of State Budget and Management, said while the census packets mailed out included a code for residents to use online and telephone, residents do not need a code to respond online or by phone. He said anyone who has not responded can do so by internet at my2020census.gov, phone at 844-330-2020, or by paper questionnaire. There is no citizenship question on the 2020 Census, according to information from the Census Bureau.
Coats said for the online response, visit my2020census.gov and click the "Start Questionnaire" button. The next screen asks for a code but beneath that area is a "If you do not have a Census ID, click here" link. Users clicking that link will be asked for their address and will be allowed to complete their 2020 Census, he said.
“Completing your Census response now will reduce the need for a visit by a 2020 Census worker,” Coats said.
Coats said census workers were expected to begin non-response follow-up door-to-door visits on Tuesday. He said census workers going door-to-door will be identified with photo ID badges and will be wearing protective equipment (masks and gloves) and will follow social distancing guidelines.
Census responses ensure accurate representation for the state in the U.S. Congress and North Carolina is expected to gain a 14th seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, according to the Census Bureau. In addition, an accurate count will determine how much federal money the state receives and local redistricting. The state is estimated to receive $7.4 billion in funding each year, it says.
Those federal funds are distributed for health clinics, school lunch programs, disaster recovery initiatives and other critical programs and services for the next 10 years, says the Census Bureau.
So far, 58.3 percent of households in Burke County have self-responded to the 2020 Census between March 12 and Aug. 2, which is below the state response rate of 59 percent. Burke County is currently ranked 39 out of 100 counties in NC for self-response, according to information from the Census Bureau.
Of the city and towns in the county, residents in Valdese have responded at the greatest level than the others. The response rate for Valdese is 65.6 percent, according to the census.
The town with the lowest response rate is Connelly Springs with 41.4 percent, it shows.
The city of Morganton has a 59.8 percent self-response rate; the town of Drexel has a 52 percent self-response rate; Glen Alpine has a 57.7 percent self-response rate; Hildebran is at 56.2 percent; and Rutherford College is at 53.9 percent. The towns of Long View and Rhodhiss both sit in Burke and other counties. Long View is at 60.3 percent and Rhodhiss is at 51.9 percent, according to census information.
So what method are residents in Burke County using to fill out their census information?
Of the households responding, 36.3 percent of Burke responded to the census online versus 46.1 percent of all NC households.
The census says 22 percent of Burke households responded to the census by phone or mail versus 12.9 percent of all NC households.
How many households in Burke County self-responded in past census counts?
Historic census self-response rates for Burke County were 67 percent in 1990, 61 percent in 2000 and 63.2 percent in 2010, according to census information.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!