Burke re-elects Republican county commissioner incumbents

He said he is thankful.

“I think we had a good campaign. It wasn’t nasty or negative and I appreciate that,” Brittain said.

Brittain said the current board of commissioners has met some challenges and he’s looking to get back on track and address new challenges as the county tries to recover from COVID-19. He said the board has had to address some really pressing needs such as EMS, the sheriff’s office and social services.

Brittain said he hopes the board can focus on facility maintenance needs facing them, as well as county parks and recreation.

Mulwee said, “I’m honored and humbled our citizens have re-elected me to serve them for another four years.”

He promised to continue to work diligently for the residents of the county, with continued focus on schools, jobs and infrastructure needs.

“We must continue the momentum we’ve established to keep Burke County advancing,” Mulwee said. “I would like to commend our opponents for running a great, clean campaign and I will be their voice and advocate as well as all of the citizens of Burke County.”