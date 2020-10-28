Burke reaches 50 percent voter participation

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Early voters can cast their ballot at any early voting site in the county.

Those who aren’t registered to vote can do so and cast a ballot during early voting. A voter also can make changes to their registration during early voting. Same-day registrants must attest to their eligibility and provide proof of where they live. For more information, visit www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person.

Registering to vote or any changes will not be allowed on Election Day, Tuesday.

Folks who requested a mail-in ballot but have yet to return it can do so by either mailing it in or dropping it off at an early voting site through Saturday.

However, on Election Day (Tuesday), those wanting to drop off a mail-in ballot in person have to go to the Burke County Board of Elections office in Morganton.

Mace said the Post Office has promised to bring mail-in ballots to the elections office by 9 p.m. on the night of the election. The board can receive mail-in ballots up until Nov. 12 as long as they are postmarked by Tuesday, she said.

Folks who have requested a mail-in ballot also can forego the ballot and instead vote in person during early voting or on Election Day.