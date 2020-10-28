Burke reaches 50 percent voter participation

With early voting ending on Saturday, 50 percent of registered voters in Burke County have already cast a ballot.
And those who plan to vote using a mail-in ballot have several options to make sure their vote counts.
Debbie Mace, director of elections, said while the weather on Wednesday slowed down turnout, early voting sites were still seeing a steady stream of voters. Just before 2 p.m., 754 people had cast a ballot on Wednesday.
At the end of voting on Tuesday, a total of 25,278 people had cast a ballot at an early voting site in the county. The elections board also has approved 4,361 mail-in ballots as of Wednesday afternoon, Mace said.
The county has a little more than 57,000 registered voters.
Early voting is from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. every weekday. On Saturday, the last day of early voting, it starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.
The five early voting sites are:
- Glen Alpine Town Hall, located at 103 Pitts St., Morganton.
- Rutherford College Town Hall, located at 980 Malcolm Blvd., Rutherford College.
- Burke County Senior Center, located at 501 N. Green St., Morganton. From the front parking lot, go down the sidewalk to the right of the main door and follow the signs.
- The library/senior center in Hildebran, located at 101 Old State Hwy. 10 W, Hildebran.
- Burke County Board of Elections office, located at 2128 S. Sterling St., Morganton.
Support Local Journalism
Early voters can cast their ballot at any early voting site in the county.
Those who aren’t registered to vote can do so and cast a ballot during early voting. A voter also can make changes to their registration during early voting. Same-day registrants must attest to their eligibility and provide proof of where they live. For more information, visit www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person.
Registering to vote or any changes will not be allowed on Election Day, Tuesday.
Folks who requested a mail-in ballot but have yet to return it can do so by either mailing it in or dropping it off at an early voting site through Saturday.
However, on Election Day (Tuesday), those wanting to drop off a mail-in ballot in person have to go to the Burke County Board of Elections office in Morganton.
Mace said the Post Office has promised to bring mail-in ballots to the elections office by 9 p.m. on the night of the election. The board can receive mail-in ballots up until Nov. 12 as long as they are postmarked by Tuesday, she said.
Folks who have requested a mail-in ballot also can forego the ballot and instead vote in person during early voting or on Election Day.
Mace said for those who are physically unable to stand in line, they can vote by curbside, which involves an election official bringing the ballot to the person’s car.
Come Election Day, the polls will open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. If someone is standing in line at 7:30 they will still get to cast a ballot. Workers will start at the back of the line and take names so the person has to be in line at 7:30 p.m. to be able to vote, Mace said.
Those with questions can call the Burke County Board of Elections at 828-764-9010.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!