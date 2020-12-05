Burke reports 181 new cases of COVID-19 in two days

Health officials in Burke County reported three more deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday night and a fourth one on Friday, and the county added 181 new virus cases in two days to its total.

And the top health official in the state says North Carolina is seeing record hospitalizations and people in the ICU.

The Burke County Health Department reported two of the people who died were in their 80s and one was in their 50s. It said the three had been hospitalized but later died from COVID-19-related complications.

The death reported on Friday was a person in their 60s who was hospitalized and later died from COVID19-related complications.

“Our hearts are heavy to report this sad news,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod in a release Thursday night. “We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of these individuals. The health of our residents is a top priority of Public Health and its partners.”