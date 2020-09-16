Burke reports 24 new COVID-19 cases, Riddle Center parade cancelled

Burke County added 24 new positive cases of COVID-19 to its total on Wednesday, and one of the biggest Christmas parades in the area has been canceled due to the virus.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 2,217 positive cases Wednesday, up from 2,193 on Tuesday.
Of the total of positive cases, Burke County’s COVID-19 dashboard showed on Wednesday that 1,921 people (87.3 percent) who make up those cases have recovered. The dashboard also says four county residents are currently hospitalized because of the virus. Nearly 200 people, or 9 percent of positive cases, have been hospitalized since the first case was reported in the county on March 24.
The county has previously reported 41 deaths from the virus.
Also on Wednesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported a total of 3,149 deaths throughout the state due to the virus and a total of 188,024 positive cases, with 167,257 of those cases presumed to be recovered. The state reported there are currently 918 people hospitalized because of COVID-19.
The states’ latest congregate living list of outbreaks shows two staff members and two residents at College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College have died from the virus, and shows a total of 20 residents and nine staff members have tested positive.
The two staff deaths at College Pines are the first ones reported in a nursing facility in Burke County.
Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard has had 11 residents die because of the virus and has a total of 71 cases, with 50 residents and 21 staff members.
Autumn Care of Drexel has had one resident die due to the virus, with 36 positive cases, with 28 residents and eight staff members.
Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Morganton has had 13 residents die due to the virus and a total of 90 positive cases, with 60 residents and 30 staff members.
The congregate living report also shows J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center now has a total of 10 residents and 18 staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state has announced that the annual J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center Christmas parade is canceled this year, but its annual holiday light display will go on as usual.
This year would have been the 46th year of the parade that was set for Dec. 2.
The state said the holiday light display will be daily from 5:30 to 10 p.m. from Dec. 3 through Dec. 31.
“This year, we will miss the excitement, joy and laughter that the community brings to our holiday parade,” said Todd Drum, facility director at JIRDC. “But we hope people enjoy the holiday display tradition, and we look forward to seeing everyone back on the campus of J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center for a spectacular parade on Dec. 2, 2021!”
The center is asking that the public remain in their vehicles as they enjoy the holiday display to ensure the safety of the JIRDC community.
The state also announced this week that Burke is one of 28 counties that will be getting turnkey testing sites after the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services selected a new vendor to offer COVID-19 testing.
There will be no copay or cost-sharing at the testing sites, including for those who are uninsured, NCDHHS said in a news release.
Burke County is not in the first phase of the new testing sites, but the county health department will send out information on additional testing sites in a media briefing as soon as it becomes available.
Following the three Ws — wearing a cloth face covering, waiting 6 feet away from others and washing hands frequently or using hand sanitizer — remains an important piece of protecting against the spread of COVID-19.
Health officials continue to urge anyone who has been tested for the novel coronavirus to remain at home until they receive their test results back. It takes about 1.9 days to receive test results back, according to NCDHHS.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Burke County Health Department, call 828-764-9150. For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Para español llame al 764-9150 y presione el número dos. Si nadie contesta deje un corto mensaje con su nombre y numero de teléfono.
