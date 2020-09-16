Burke reports 24 new COVID-19 cases, Riddle Center parade cancelled

The two staff deaths at College Pines are the first ones reported in a nursing facility in Burke County.

Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard has had 11 residents die because of the virus and has a total of 71 cases, with 50 residents and 21 staff members.

Autumn Care of Drexel has had one resident die due to the virus, with 36 positive cases, with 28 residents and eight staff members.

Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Morganton has had 13 residents die due to the virus and a total of 90 positive cases, with 60 residents and 30 staff members.

The congregate living report also shows J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center now has a total of 10 residents and 18 staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state has announced that the annual J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center Christmas parade is canceled this year, but its annual holiday light display will go on as usual.

This year would have been the 46th year of the parade that was set for Dec. 2.

The state said the holiday light display will be daily from 5:30 to 10 p.m. from Dec. 3 through Dec. 31.