Burke reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 90 cases

Burke County health officials reported three more deaths and 90 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The Burke County Health Department reported the 90th, 91st and 92nd deaths related to the virus. It said two people were in their 70s and one was in their 90s and were being treated in the hospital but later died from COVID-related complications.
“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of these individuals,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “The health of our residents is a top priority of Public Health and its partners. We continue this battle on all fronts and plead with our residents to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. With cases continuing to rise at a sharp rate, we are earnestly asking residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”
The Burke County Health Department also reported a total of 7,545 cases Tuesday evening, up from 7,455 cases on Monday
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind daily health department briefings, showed on Tuesday 1,752 active cases and 34 people hospitalized in the county. The health department has previously reported 89 deaths.
Of the 34 hospitalized, Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge’s COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday said six are in the intensive care unit. It shows there are 239 COVID-19 patients in the system’s virtual hospital.
Caldwell UNC Health Care officials said on Tuesday morning there were 16 patients in the field hospital set up in Lenoir. It’s unknown whether any of those patients are from Burke County.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported a total of 1,548 people in Burke County have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 421 have completed the vaccine series.
The Burke County Health Department said as of Tuesday, the county vaccination team has made changes to people registering for the COVID-19 vaccination.
It said those who are 75 and older and were notified by email or phone were added to a registration list and will be contacted to schedule an appointment. Otherwise, people will need to call 828-580-6147 to schedule an appointment.
The department said those who fall into the other priority groups and have received an email or phone call and were told they were added to a list for their priority group will be contacted to set up an appointment when the group is ready to be vaccinated. Otherwise, those in a priority group will need to call 828-580-6147 to schedule an appointment, according to information from the department.
The health department said as Tuesday, anyone interested in registering for a COVID-19 vaccine will need to call 828-580-6147 to schedule an appointment. There is no need to call the health department because Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge will be scheduling the appointments for the community when vaccine is available. Staff for these community clinics will be from the health care system, Burke County Health Department and community volunteers, according to the department.
“We appreciate your patience as we try to vaccinate those eligible and interested as fast as possible,” the department said in its briefing on Tuesday.
Anna Wilson, a spokesperson for Carolinas HealthCare Blue Ridge, said the hospital system plans to hold vaccination clinics every Friday from now until at least April. She said vaccination clinics on Thursdays will be for administering the required second dose of the vaccine. Those who are vaccinated at the clinic will get their appointment for the second dose when they get the first shot, Wilson said.
NCDHHS reported on Tuesday 6,851 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 635,975 cases and a daily percent positive rate of 14.7%. The state reported a total of 7,638 deaths on Tuesday, up from 7,578 deaths on Monday. It reported there were 3,940 people hospitalized on Tuesday due to the virus.
Of the state’s total number of COVID-19 cases, it reported on Monday that 521,475 are presumed recovered.
For local questions about COVID-19, call 828-764-9150. The line is answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.