Burke reports another death, adjusts COVID-19 total

Another Burke County resident has died associated with COVID-19 and the county’s total number of positive cases decreased Friday due to students going back to college.
The Burke County Health Department said it was notified late Thursday evening about the 40th COVID-19 associated death in the county. The person who died was in their 70s and had been hospitalized but died from their underlying medical conditions, according to the health department.
“We want to express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “It continues to be imperative that residents follow the 3 W’s recommendations, Wear, a cloth face covering when out in public or in any gathering inside or outside and cannot physically distance yourself from others, Wait at least six feet away from others and Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer if you don’t have access to soap and water.”
The Burke County Health Department reported on Friday a total of 2,154 positive cases, down from 2,160 cases on Thursday.
Rebecca McLeod, director of the health department, explained the county had eight new positive cases on Friday but took out 14 cases because of two duplicate cases and students who have tested positive but have gone to college in another area. Those students cases have been removed from Burke’s total and transferred to the counties where they are enrolled in school, McLeod said.
The Burke County Health Department said with the recent clusters in universities, the state has received numerous questions about how to determine the residency of students who are no longer living on campus. According to national guidelines, cases should be assigned to the county where the patient resides most of the time, the department says.
For full-time students, this would be the county in which they are living to attend school, even if they had not been living there long before disease outbreak, the health department’s Friday briefing said.
When local health departments have patients living on/off campus in another county but who recently moved home because classes have been moved online, then local health departments have to share the case with the county in which they were attending school, the health department said.
With that state explanation and for Burke County numbers to be as accurate as possible, there are 12 students from colleges and universities across North Carolina who have been assigned back to the county where they attend school, the county briefing said.
Burke County’s total cases of COVID-19 have been adjusted to reflect the change in the cases.
The health department staff also cleaned up two duplicates where individuals gave different names or post office boxes in Burke County, but they live in another county.
“So, the numbers are different today, but we are trying to assure that the most accurate numbers are given to the public,” the health department briefing said Friday.
The health department said it is extremely important to give correct names and addresses when getting tested.
On Friday, Burke County’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 1,875 (86.8 percent) of those who have tested positive have recovered. It also shows there are currently eight people hospitalized due to the virus.
The state’s congregate living outbreaks list for Burke County on Friday shows College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College has a total of 28 positive cases of COVID-19, with 19 of those cases among residents and nine among staff.
Autumn Care of Drexel has 24 total cases of the virus, with 18 residents and six staff members. The facility has reported one death associated with the virus.
Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard has had 71 total cases among 50 residents and 21 staff members. The facility has had nine residents die associated with the virus.
Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Morganton remained at 91 total cases of COVID-19, with 58 residents and 33 staff members. It has had 13 residents die associated with the virus.
And J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has a total of 26 positive cases, with eight residents and 18 staff members accounting for the total.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday that 3,023 people have now died across the state due to the virus, and a total of 182,286 people have tested positive for COVID-19. It reports that 938 people throughout the state are currently hospitalized due to the virus.
The state updates its number of recovered residents every Monday, with the latest reports showing 156,652 residents throughout the state have recovered.
New test site
Quest Diagnostics, which has a lab in Greensboro, has teamed up with Walmart to open 65 COVID-19 pop-up testing sites at Walmart Neighborhood Market locations in North and South Carolina.
One of the locations will be at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Green Street in Morganton. The testing will take place from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Quest Diagnostics said to be tested, people must have an electronic doctor’s order sent to Quest and have a scheduled appointment. Upon arrival, people should stay in their vehicle and look for the pharmacy drive-thru. Those arriving for testing should not go inside the Walmart store. No walk-ups will be seen, according to the company.
New app
The department announced last week that it is developing a COVID-19 Exposure Notification app called "SlowCOVIDNC," which will launch across the state this month. The app will help residents slow the spread of the virus by alerting them when they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The state says the app is anonymous and does not collect, store or share personal or location data. SlowCOVIDNC is free and voluntary to download and use and designed to enhance the state’s existing contact tracing efforts, according to the state.
The app will be available to download through the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Burke County Health Department, call 828-764-9150. For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Para español llame al 764-9150 y presione el número dos. Si nadie contesta deje un corto mensaje con su nombre y numero de teléfono.
