Burke reports another death, adjusts COVID-19 total

Another Burke County resident has died associated with COVID-19 and the county’s total number of positive cases decreased Friday due to students going back to college.

The Burke County Health Department said it was notified late Thursday evening about the 40th COVID-19 associated death in the county. The person who died was in their 70s and had been hospitalized but died from their underlying medical conditions, according to the health department.

“We want to express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “It continues to be imperative that residents follow the 3 W’s recommendations, Wear, a cloth face covering when out in public or in any gathering inside or outside and cannot physically distance yourself from others, Wait at least six feet away from others and Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer if you don’t have access to soap and water.”

The Burke County Health Department reported on Friday a total of 2,154 positive cases, down from 2,160 cases on Thursday.