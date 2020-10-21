Burke reports new death, adds 21 new COVID-19 cases

Of the total cases in the state, the department reported Monday that 218,541 cases are presumed to be recovered.

It also reported a total of 4,032 deaths by Wednesday, up from 3,992 deaths Tuesday; 1,219 people in the state are hospitalized.

During a briefing on Wednesday, Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the health and human services, said no one can let down their guard given the upward trend the state is seeing with the virus.

“Ignoring the virus does not make it go away,” Cohen said. “It does the opposite.”

Cohen said if people are around others they don’t live with, they should wear a mask. She said whether you should wear a mask when around others isn’t about how well you know someone.

Financial help

For those struggling to pay rent or utilities, the Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions program will provide up to six months of rent or utility assistance to low- and moderate-income renters who have fallen behind because of COVID-19.

To apply online, visit www.nc211.org/hope. To apply by phone, call 211 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.