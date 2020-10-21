Burke reports new death, adds 21 new COVID-19 cases

Burke County reported another death due to COVID-19 and added 21 new cases to its total Wednesday.
Gov. Roy Cooper also announced the state will remain paused in Phase 3 of reopening.
The Burke County Health Department reported the 52nd death due to COVID-19. The person was in their 90s and was not hospitalized when they died from COVID-19-related complications.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” county Health Director Rebecca McLeod said. “It continues to be imperative that residents follow the 3 W’s recommendations: wear, a cloth face covering when out in public or in any gathering inside or outside and cannot physically distance yourself from others; wait at least 6 feet away from others; and wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer if you don’t have access to soap and water. It could save someone’s life.”
The Health Department also reported a total of 2,859 cases Wednesday, up from 2,838 cases Tuesday.
The county’s COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the daily Health Department briefings, showed Wednesday that 2,384 residents have recovered from the virus and nine are hospitalized due to it.
Close contact is overwhelmingly the reason for the spread of the virus in Burke County, according to the dashboard.
The Health Department said it needs people who are sick with anything to stay at home until they are well.
“It is extremely important for those who are sick with any infection including COVID-19, those who have been in close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive or anyone who has been tested for COVID-19 and waiting on test results to stay at home and not be around other people for any reason,” the briefing said.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services distributed updated guidance for places of worship and religious services. To read the information on the updated guidance, visit the Burke County Health Department’s Facebook page and refer to the Oct. 19 post or visit Burke County’s website at www.burkenc.org and scroll to News & Announcements and look for the Oct. 19 post.
Phase 3 plans
Cooper announced North Carolina will remain paused in Phase 3 for three more weeks, saying the state has seen increased hospitalizations and trajectory of cases in recent weeks.
State officials have been saying the virus has been moving in the wrong direction.
The Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,842 new cases of COVID-19 throughout the state Wednesday for a total of 250,592. That was up from 248,750 cases Tuesday, with a daily percent positive rate of 7.4%.
Of the total cases in the state, the department reported Monday that 218,541 cases are presumed to be recovered.
It also reported a total of 4,032 deaths by Wednesday, up from 3,992 deaths Tuesday; 1,219 people in the state are hospitalized.
During a briefing on Wednesday, Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the health and human services, said no one can let down their guard given the upward trend the state is seeing with the virus.
“Ignoring the virus does not make it go away,” Cohen said. “It does the opposite.”
Cohen said if people are around others they don’t live with, they should wear a mask. She said whether you should wear a mask when around others isn’t about how well you know someone.
Financial help
For those struggling to pay rent or utilities, the Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions program will provide up to six months of rent or utility assistance to low- and moderate-income renters who have fallen behind because of COVID-19.
To apply online, visit www.nc211.org/hope. To apply by phone, call 211 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Department of Health and Human Services said people with symptoms of COVID-19 or who think they have been exposed to it should be tested for the virus.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Health Department, call 828-764-9150. The Health Department also reminded residents to make sure they give the name on their birth certificate and their address so that positive test results are correctly attributed to the county.
For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
