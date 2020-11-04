Burke reports two more COVID-19 deaths, new cases

Burke County health officials reported two more deaths from COVID-19 and 24 new cases Wednesday.

The Burke County Health Department said it was notified of the 62nd and 63rd COVID-19-deaths from the virus.

The 62nd person was in their 70s and was hospitalized but later died from COVID-related complications. The 63rd person was in their 80s and was not hospitalized but later died from COVID-related complications.

“Our hearts are heavy to report this sad news. We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of these individuals,” said county Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “The health of our residents is a top priority of public health and its partners. We continue this battle on all fronts and plead with our residents to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus.”

The three W’s are wearing a mask when around others not living in the home, waiting at least 6 feet apart from others and washing hands frequently or using hand sanitizer.