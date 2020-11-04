Burke reports two more COVID-19 deaths, new cases

Burke County health officials reported two more deaths from COVID-19 and 24 new cases Wednesday.
The Burke County Health Department said it was notified of the 62nd and 63rd COVID-19-deaths from the virus.
The 62nd person was in their 70s and was hospitalized but later died from COVID-related complications. The 63rd person was in their 80s and was not hospitalized but later died from COVID-related complications.
“Our hearts are heavy to report this sad news. We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of these individuals,” said county Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “The health of our residents is a top priority of public health and its partners. We continue this battle on all fronts and plead with our residents to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus.”
The three W’s are wearing a mask when around others not living in the home, waiting at least 6 feet apart from others and washing hands frequently or using hand sanitizer.
The deaths are the fourth and fifth deaths from the virus this week in Burke County. The Health Department also is urging residents to get a flu shot. The department’s briefing said it is important to reduce the number of flu cases within the county, along with COVID-19.
The Health Department also reported a total of 3,221 cases on Wednesday, up from 3,197 cases on Tuesday.
The county COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the daily briefing from the Health Department, showed that 2,664 of the total cases have recovered. It also showed that six people are hospitalized due to the virus.
Close contact and community spread continue to be the primary reason for the continued spread of COVID-19 in the county, with close contact appearing to be spiking, according to the dashboard.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services showed Wednesday that Burke County has had 380 cases per 100,000 residents over the last 14 days. The county had a population estimate of 90,485 as of July 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The department reported Tuesday the cluster of COVID-19 outbreak at Icard Elementary School has remained at 12 total cases of the virus, with three children and nine staff members infected.
The department updated its congregate living outbreak list on Tuesday. On the list in Burke County is:
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College with a total of 107 cases, up from 104 cases last week, with 72 residents and 35 staff members. The facility has had nine residents die from the virus.
- Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard remained at a total of 68 cases, with 46 residents and 22 staff members. The facility has had 12 residents die from the virus.
- The Berkeley - Assisted Living & Memory Care has remained at a total of three cases, with one resident and two staff members.
- J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has remained at a total of 38 cases, with 10 residents and 28 staff members.
The N.C. Department of Public Safety reported Friday that Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton has two active cases.
The Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,425 new cases Wednesday for a total number of cases of 282,802 throughout the state with a daily percent positive rate of 7.4%. The department reported a total of 4,507 deaths, up from 4,457 deaths Tuesday, and 1,186 people hospitalized in the state.
Of the total cases in the state, the department reported Monday that 246,318 are presumed to have recovered.
For those struggling to pay rent or utilities, the Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions program will provide up to six months of rent and utility assistance to low- and moderate-income renters that have fallen behind because of COVID-19.
To apply online, visit www.nc211.org/hope. To apply by phone, call 211 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the county Health Department, call 828-764-9150. The Health Department also reminded residents to make sure they give the name on their birth certificate and their address so that positive test results are correctly attributed to the county.
For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
