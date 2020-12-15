Burke sees 103 new COVID-19 cases

Both current vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, respectively, are 95% effective, and neither actually has the virus in them.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the goal for each of them is to teach our immune systems how to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. Sometimes this process can cause symptoms, such as fever. These symptoms are normal and are a sign that the body is building immunity. For more on the vaccine, visit https://bit.ly/34dIrVi.

Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday the state needs more clarification from the federal government about how many doses of the Pfizer vaccine the state will receive going forward. He said the federal government has told states that each Friday they will be given information about the next week’s shipment, which would give the state just a few hours to direct where those shipments will go. He has spoken to White House officials and asked for more time to plan, and he was told they will work on it.

Cohen said that while the first doses of vaccine are going out this week, it’s still important for people to continue to wear a mask when around someone with whom they don’t live and keep at least a 6-foot distance when out in public.