Burke sees 103 new COVID-19 cases

Burke County added 103 cases of COVID-19 to its total on Tuesday, and state officials are pleading with people to wear a mask and stay at home for Christmas.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said during a briefing Tuesday that while vaccines for the virus are now rolling out, it’s her best guess that one likely won’t be widely available until late spring.
The Burke County Health Department reported 5,188 total cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, up from 5,085 on Monday.
The county COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind daily health department briefings, showed 1,036 active cases and 24 people hospitalized due to the virus. The county has previously reported 75 deaths due to the virus.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,236 new cases of COVID-19, with a daily percent positive rate of 10.9%, for a total of 446,601 cases on Tuesday. The department also reported 2,735 people hospitalized because of the virus, up from 2,553 people on Monday.
The state reported a total of 5,881 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, up from 5,855 deaths on Monday.
The first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are going to health care workers at highest risk of exposure and workers and residents in long-term care facilities, Cohen said.
Both current vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, respectively, are 95% effective, and neither actually has the virus in them.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the goal for each of them is to teach our immune systems how to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. Sometimes this process can cause symptoms, such as fever. These symptoms are normal and are a sign that the body is building immunity. For more on the vaccine, visit https://bit.ly/34dIrVi.
Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday the state needs more clarification from the federal government about how many doses of the Pfizer vaccine the state will receive going forward. He said the federal government has told states that each Friday they will be given information about the next week’s shipment, which would give the state just a few hours to direct where those shipments will go. He has spoken to White House officials and asked for more time to plan, and he was told they will work on it.
Cohen said that while the first doses of vaccine are going out this week, it’s still important for people to continue to wear a mask when around someone with whom they don’t live and keep at least a 6-foot distance when out in public.
She said Tuesday the state is experiencing a staggering increase in COVID-19 trends and she’s particularly worried about hospital capacity. She said too many people are getting seriously ill and too many are dying from the virus.
Twice as many people are now hospitalized as were hospitalized on Nov. 15, Cohen said. She said last month there were 350 in intensive care units and on Tuesday there were 643 in ICUs.
Cooper said the trends need to be turned around.
“The more careful we are now, the more lives we will save,” Cooper said.
The Burke County Health Department included guidance for the holidays from NCDHHS in its daily COVID-19 briefing.
The guidance says any scenario where people gather in large groups poses a risk for continued spread of COVID-19. The guidance also says:
- CDC recommends the safest way to celebrate the holidays is to only gather with the people that you live with. Gathering with large groups, even family, that you do not live with can increase the risk of spreading COVID-19.
- If you gather at the holidays, make it small and adhere to the gathering requirements (10 people indoors and 50 people outdoors – and being 6 feet or more away from others) and stay outside.
The Governor’s Order requires face coverings to be worn indoors when you are visiting or having people visit your home that are not people with whom you live.
Even if you have a negative test, you should wear a mask, stay away from others, avoid crowds and monitor yourself for symptoms.
If you are traveling during the holidays, it is recommended to get tested one to three days before you travel. Get tested three to five days after travel and stay home for seven days after you travel.
The health department said those needing a COVID test before the Christmas and New Year’s holidays will need to plan and contact testing sites to check their modified testing schedule because of office/pharmacy and lab closures due to the holidays. COVID testing samples cannot be taken and shipped if there isn’t a lab open to receive it and process the sample before it is no longer useable, the department said.
The Burke County Health Department will not be doing any COVID-19 testing Dec. 22 through Jan. 1 because of the Christmas and New Year holidays, according to the county’s briefing. Testing at the department will resume Jan. 4.
County offices will be closed Dec. 24, 25 and 28 and Jan. 1 in observance of the Christmas and New Year holidays.
For questions about COVID-19 or testing, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9150.
