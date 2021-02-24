Burke sees 2 more COVID-19 deaths, new cases

Burke deaths and cases

One of the individuals was in their 70s and had been hospitalized but later died from COVID-19 medical complications and the other individual also was in their 70s but was not hospitalized and later died from their underlying medical conditions, the department reported.

“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of these individuals,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “The health of our residents is a top priority of Public Health and its partners. We continue this battle on all fronts. Getting vaccinated is only one tool to use against this virus but it is still very important to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. We are still asking residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”