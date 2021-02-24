Burke sees 2 more COVID-19 deaths, new cases

Gov. Roy Cooper announced he will be easing some state COVID-19 restrictions starting Friday.
And while cases have been falling recently, Burke County reported two more deaths from the virus and 22 new cases on Wednesday.
Burke deaths and cases
The Burke County Health Department reported it was notified Wednesday of two more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the county’s total to 140.
One of the individuals was in their 70s and had been hospitalized but later died from COVID-19 medical complications and the other individual also was in their 70s but was not hospitalized and later died from their underlying medical conditions, the department reported.
“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of these individuals,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “The health of our residents is a top priority of Public Health and its partners. We continue this battle on all fronts. Getting vaccinated is only one tool to use against this virus but it is still very important to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. We are still asking residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”
The health department also reported 22 new cases of the virus for a total of 9,401 cases Wednesday, up from 9,379 cases Tuesday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefing, showed 589 active cases on Wednesday. It showed 11 people in the county are currently hospitalized due to the virus.
The Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge dashboard on Wednesday showed 12 patients were hospitalized because of COVID-19, with six of them in the intensive care unit. It also showed 47 COVID-19 patients in the system’s virtual hospital.
The dashboard showed that Burke County’s COVID-19 positivity rate is 6.3%.
Outbreaks
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services also updated its lists of clusters and outbreaks in the state on Tuesday, including Burke County.
Those latest outbreak list for Burke includes:
- Freedom High School still has an outbreak of seven cases, six of which are students and one is a staff member.
- Magnolia Lane Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has a total of two cases in staff members.
- McAlpine Adult Care has a total of 11 cases, up from 10 cases on Friday, with six residents and five staff members infected with the virus.
- Morganton Long Term Care, Southview Facility still has a total of 13 cases, with 12 residents and one staff member infected. The facility has reported one resident has died from the virus.
- Autumn Care of Drexel has 39 cases, with 27 residents and 12 staff members infected with the virus. Ten residents have died at the facility from the virus.
- Jonas Ridge Adult Care has a total of 20 cases, up from 13 cases on Friday, with 14 residents and six staff members infected with the virus. The facility has reported three resident deaths from the virus.
- Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation still has a total of 14 cases, with six residents and eight staff members infected. It has reported one resident death due to the virus.
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College has a total of 131 cases, with 82 residents and 49 staff members infected. The facility has had 18 residents die from the virus.
- The Berkeley - Assisted Living & Memory Care remains at seven total cases, with two residents and five staff members infected. It has had one resident die from the virus.
- J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has a total of 152 cases, with 34 residents and 118 staff members infected.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,530 people in the state were hospitalized due to the virus on Wednesday. It reported 3,346 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 849,630 cases and a daily percent positive rate of 6%.
The state has reported a total of 11,074 deaths from the virus on Wednesday, up from 10,965 deaths on Tuesday.
NCDHHS reported on Monday that of the total cases of the virus in the state, 795,521 people are presumed to have recovered.
Restrictions
Cooper announced that due to COVID-19 metrics in the state stabilizing and more people being vaccinated, his modified stay-at-home order will expire at 5 p.m. Friday. The order required people to stay at home and businesses to close between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
In addition, the number of people who can gather indoors will increase from 10 to 25, while the number for outdoors remains limited at 50.
The curfew on the sale of alcohol will be moved to 11 p.m. Some businesses, including bars and amusement parks, will now be open for patrons indoors with new occupancy restrictions.
Because indoor spaces have a higher risk of spread for COVID-19, indoor facilities in the 30%-occupancy category may not exceed 250 people per indoor room or indoor space, according to the governor’s office.
Those in the 30% capacity limit include:
- Bars
- Meeting, reception and conference spaces
- Lounges (including tobacco) and night clubs
- Indoor areas of amusement parks
- Movie theaters
- Entertainment facilities (e.g., bingo parlors, gaming establishments)
- Sports arenas and fields
The governor’s order said indoor event venues with more than 5,000 seats can be excepted from the 250-person limit if they follow additional safety measures up to 15% capacity.
Those in the 50% capacity limit include:
- Restaurants
- Breweries, wineries, distilleries
- Fitness and physical activity facilities (e.g., gyms, bowling alleys, rock climbing facilities)
- Pools
- Museums and aquariums
- Retailers
- Outdoor areas of amusement parks
- Salons, personal care and tattoo parlors
“Today’s action is a show of confidence and trust, but we must remain cautious. People are losing their loved ones each day,” Cooper said.
NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said while cases have been decreasing since the spike in cases around the holidays, COVID-19 variants remain a wildcard in the state. She said people still need to take precautions, including still wearing a mask.
Vaccines
School staff across the state started receiving vaccinations on Wednesday, including in Burke. The school system said 330 appointments were made for Wednesday’s school staff vaccinations.
NCDHHS showed 11,617 people in Burke County, so far, have received the first dose of the vaccine, while 7,544 people have received both doses.
Anyone in the priority groups of health care workers and those 65 years old or older are still eligible to schedule an appointment.
On March 10, other frontline essential workers can start getting vaccinated.
The health department warned that even though a person receives the COVID-19 vaccine, they still need to practice the 3 W’s prevention for a while until more people receive the vaccine.
Walgreens also has started vaccinations for priority groups. It is receiving doses directly from the federal government.
Visit www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to schedule an appointment at Walgreens. No walk-ins will be accepted.
Those in the current priority group can call the Community Vaccine Call Center on Monday to check for appointment availability. The call center is open Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the number is 828-358-4454.