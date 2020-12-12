Burke sees 95 COVID-19 cases in two days

Meanwhile, health officials continue to urge residents to follow the three W's: Wear a mask, wait 6 feet away from others and wash hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.

Remember, law enforcement now can enforce the face covering requirement against individuals. Violating the order is a Class 2 misdemeanor, and those charged with violating it could see a fine up to $1,000 or even a jail sentence.

Gathering with people outside of one’s household is not advised, but if it must happen, Cohen has encouraged residents to get tested a few days before the gathering to be sure they are COVID-free.

Those needing a COVID test before the Christmas and New Year’s holidays will need to plan and contact testing sites to check their modified testing schedule because of office/pharmacy and lab closures due to the holidays, according to the health department. It said COVID testing samples cannot be taken and shipped if there isn’t a lab open to receive it and process the sample before it is no longer useable.

The Burke County Health Department will not be doing any COVID-19 testing Dec. 22 through Jan. 1 because of the Christmas and New Year holidays, according to the county’s media briefing. Testing at the department will resume Jan. 4.

For questions about COVID-19 or testing, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9150.