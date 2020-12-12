Burke sees 95 COVID-19 cases in two days

Burke County added 95 new cases of COVID-19 over a two-day period and the state’s top health official says the number of new cases in North Carolina is alarming.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 4,995 cases of the virus on Saturday and 4,946 cases on Friday, up from 4,900 cases on Thursday. The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefing, showed the county has 1,043 active cases of the virus on Saturday.
The dashboard also showed there are 25 people in the county currently hospitalized.
COVID-19 is responsible for 75 deaths in Burke County in less than nine months. The first case of the virus was reported in the county on March 24.
In comparison, there were 114 deaths from pneumonia and flu in Burke County over a four-year period from 2014 through 2018. Of those pneumonia and flu deaths, 20 occurred in 2018, according to mortality statistics with the North Carolina State Center for Health Statistics.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,153 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 7,540 new cases on Friday throughout the state. The state has seen a total of 429,776 cases since the virus entered the state, with a daily percent positive rate of 11.7%.
The state reported a total of 5,796 deaths with 2,577 people currently hospitalized on Saturday.
NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen released a statement on Friday calling the total number of new cases staggering and alarming.
“We are now seeing the impact of Thanksgiving gatherings. Do not wait until it is you or your loved one sick or alone in the hospital or you are facing the loss of a loved one to wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart, and wash your hands often,” Cohen said. “Act now. Please ask yourself what you can do to help slow the spread of this virus and save lives.”
Cohen said the new modified stay-at-home order that went into effect Friday evening requires people to stay at home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. and requires businesses, including retail stores, restaurants and bars to close at 10 p.m., with onsite alcohol sales ending at 9 p.m.
The state also updated its list of outbreaks at schools and congregate living facilities. The following outbreaks in Burke County were included in Friday’s update of the list:
- Hildebran Elementary School in Hildebran has five staff members infected with the virus.
- Christ Classical Academy in Rutherford College still has a total of eight cases, with seven children and one staff member infected.
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College saw no change in its numbers, with the state reporting a total of 118 cases, with 75 residents and 43 staff members infected. The facility has had 13 residents die from the virus.
- Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard was put on the state’s list of outbreaks that are considered over with a total of 68 cases, with 46 residents and 22 staff members infected with 12 resident deaths from the virus. However, the facility’s website on Friday said its current cases of the virus are 19 residents and seven staff members. It lists a total of 79 cases in residents and 41 total cases in staff since May 1.
- Grace Ridge Retirement Community in Morganton still has a total of three cases, with one resident and two staff members infected.
- Magnolia Lane Nursing and Rehab Center in Morganton still has a total of 38 cases, with 28 residents and 10 staff members infected.
- Cambridge House in Hildebran still has a total of 11 cases, with eight residents and three staff members infected. The facility has had one resident die from the virus.
- J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center still has a total of 66 cases, with 13 residents and 53 staff members infected.
- The North Carolina Department of Public Safety is showing there are 16 active cases of COVID-19 among inmates at Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton.
The News Herald has made multiple attempts to receive case numbers from Broughton Hospital, as it it taxpayer funded facility, however the state says they are not required to report outbreaks or clusters, according to Kelly Haight Conner, communications manager for the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
"All Division of State Operated Healthcare Facilities, including Broughton Hospital, report all positive patients and residents to the local health department," Conner said in an email response to The News Herald public information request.
"Congregate living settings, schools, and child care facilities—whether state-operated or private—are required to report clusters or outbreaks to their LHDs," Conner wrote. "Other settings, including acute care facilities, are not required to report in the same manner. Confirmed positive cases at acute care settings are included on the dashboard, in the county of residence as a part of the daily case counts. Employees work in various counties, so they are reported to their home county. The home county health department does contact tracing of external contacts.
"Facilities and the appropriate local health departments review internal exposures. All staff wear PPE as required while working. We report any patient cases to the Burke County Health Department. Positive cases associated with patients at Broughton Hospital would be included in the Burke County information on the dashboard."
Meanwhile, health officials continue to urge residents to follow the three W's: Wear a mask, wait 6 feet away from others and wash hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.
Remember, law enforcement now can enforce the face covering requirement against individuals. Violating the order is a Class 2 misdemeanor, and those charged with violating it could see a fine up to $1,000 or even a jail sentence.
Gathering with people outside of one’s household is not advised, but if it must happen, Cohen has encouraged residents to get tested a few days before the gathering to be sure they are COVID-free.
Those needing a COVID test before the Christmas and New Year’s holidays will need to plan and contact testing sites to check their modified testing schedule because of office/pharmacy and lab closures due to the holidays, according to the health department. It said COVID testing samples cannot be taken and shipped if there isn’t a lab open to receive it and process the sample before it is no longer useable.
The Burke County Health Department will not be doing any COVID-19 testing Dec. 22 through Jan. 1 because of the Christmas and New Year holidays, according to the county’s media briefing. Testing at the department will resume Jan. 4.
For questions about COVID-19 or testing, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9150.
