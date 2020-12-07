Burke sees more COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

“In less than a week, we went from exceeding 5,000 new cases reported in one day to exceeding 6,000. This is very worrisome,” Cohen said. “We are seeing our highest rates of tests that come back positive despite the fact we are doing a lot of testing. This indicates we have even more viral spread across our state right now. We have record numbers of hospitalizations and people in the ICU.”

Cohen went on to ask everyone in the state to take personal responsibility for their actions and slowing the spread of the virus. She said people should always wear a mask when they are with people who they don’t live with, keep their distance from other people and wash their hands often.

“We are looking at what further actions we can take as a state to protect North Carolinians and save lives,” Cohen said.

As a reminder, face coverings are required in all indoor settings where non-household members are present, and outdoor settings where social distancing isn’t possible.

Face coverings also are required when at gyms and fitness facilities while exercising. At restaurants, face coverings are required at tables unless someone is actively eating or drinking.