Burke sees more COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

Burke County added 79 new cases of COVID-19 to its total over two days and 22 residents in the county remained hospitalized on Monday.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 4,656 cases on Monday and 4,584 on Sunday, up from a total of 4,577 cases on Saturday.
On Saturday, the Burke County Health Department reported a total of 4,577 and reported a total of 4,481 cases on Friday, up from 4,396 on Thursday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefings, on Monday showed 911 active cases. The county has reported a total of 71 deaths due to the virus since the first case was reported on March 24. Four of those deaths were reported late last week.
Close contact is the primary way the virus is being spread in Burke County, according to the dashboard.
With 22 people currently hospitalized, there has been a total of 396 hospitalized due to the virus since March.
The largest portion of hospitalizations in the county due to the virus have been in the older populations but the younger populations have not escaped being hospitalized because of it.
Four children between the ages of 10 and 19 years old, and 16 people from 20 to 29 have been hospitalized in the county since March.
In the age group of 30 to 39 years old, 50 people have been hospitalized, while 34 of those in the age group of 40 to 49 have been hospitalized due to the virus.
The hospitalizations due to the virus has been higher in older populations.
Fifty-nine people in the age group of 50 to 59 have been hospitalized, while 78 hospitalizations have been those between 60 to 69 years old. The age group of 70 to 79 years old have made up the most hospitalizations with 93. The population of those 80 years old or above have made up 42 of the hospitalizations, according to the dashboard.
Also on Monday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services showed Burke County with 1,010 cases per 100,000 over the last 14 days.
NCDHHS reported 4,372 new cases on Monday for a total of 399,362 cases of COVID-19 with a daily percent positive rate of 10.5%. Of the state’s total COVID-19 cases, the department reported 341,041 of them are presumed recovered. That means there were 58,321 current active cases in the state on Monday.
NCDHHS also reported the state has had 5,560 deaths and there were 2,240 people hospitalized on Monday due to the virus.
NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen warned on Saturday that North Carolina is seeing record hospitalizations and people in the ICU.
“In less than a week, we went from exceeding 5,000 new cases reported in one day to exceeding 6,000. This is very worrisome,” Cohen said. “We are seeing our highest rates of tests that come back positive despite the fact we are doing a lot of testing. This indicates we have even more viral spread across our state right now. We have record numbers of hospitalizations and people in the ICU.”
Cohen went on to ask everyone in the state to take personal responsibility for their actions and slowing the spread of the virus. She said people should always wear a mask when they are with people who they don’t live with, keep their distance from other people and wash their hands often.
“We are looking at what further actions we can take as a state to protect North Carolinians and save lives,” Cohen said.
As a reminder, face coverings are required in all indoor settings where non-household members are present, and outdoor settings where social distancing isn’t possible.
Face coverings also are required when at gyms and fitness facilities while exercising. At restaurants, face coverings are required at tables unless someone is actively eating or drinking.
Retail businesses with more than 15,000 square feet of interior space must put an employee at each public entrance enforcing the face covering and maximum capacity requirements.
Law enforcement now can enforce the face covering requirement against individuals, and violating the order is a Class 2 misdemeanor, and could result in a fine up to $1,000 or active punishment.
On Thursday, the Burke County Health Department said it will not be doing any COVID-19 testing from Dec. 22 through Jan. 1 due to the Christmas holiday closings. Testing at the department will resume on Monday, Jan. 4, its briefing said.
For questions about COVID-19 or testing, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!