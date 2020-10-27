Burke sees three more deaths from COVID-19 Tuesday

Burke County health officials reported three more deaths from COVID-19, and the county topped 3,000 cases Tuesday.
The Burke County Health Department reported the county’s 55th, 56th and 57th COVID-19-related deaths. The 55th death was a person was in their 90s when they died from COVID-19-related complications, according to a briefing from the Health Department.
The 56th death was a person in their 80s when they died from COVID-19-related complications.
The 57th death was a person in their 60s that was a COVID-19-associated death when they died from their underlying medical conditions.
None of them was hospitalized when they died.
“This continues to be a stark reminder that we need to be vigilant and compassionate about taking care of others and that includes practicing the 3 W’s all the time and staying home when you are sick so others don’t get COVID-19 and not be able to survive the infection,” said Rebecca McLeod, Health Department director. “We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of these individuals. It continues to be imperative that residents follow the 3 W’s recommendations: wear, a cloth face covering when out in public or in any gathering inside or outside and cannot physically distance yourself from others; wait at least 6 feet away from others; and wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer if you don’t have access to soap and water. It could save someone’s life.”
The Health Department also reported a total of 3,001 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, up from 2,977 Monday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the daily Health Department update, showed Tuesday that of the total number of cases, 2,533 people have recovered from the virus and 403 people are still sick with COVID-19. It also showed that seven people in the county are hospitalized due to the virus.
Close contact and community spread continue to be the primary way the virus is spread in the community, according to the dashboard.
Age statistics
Of the total number of cases, those typically in the workforce age groups have made up the majority of cases, according to the dashboard.
Of the cases, 487 have been in those between 20 to 29; 560 cases have come from those 30 to 39; 471 cases have come from those between 40 to 49; and 412 cases have come from those between 50 to 59. After that, the cases fall to a total of 280 from those between 60 to 69; 202 cases have been in the age group from 70 to 79; and those 80 and above have comprised 142 cases.
In the age group of birth to 9 years old, there have been 135 cases of the virus, while those 10 to 19 have comprised 258 cases, according to the dashboard.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' COVID-19 dashboard shows that over the past 14 days, Burke County has seen 301 virus cases per 100,000 residents. The county’s population was 90,485, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s estimate in July 2019.
Last week, the Department of Health and Human Services sent letters to 32 counties and their municipalities that have seen higher COVID-19 metrics than expected, asking leaders to take measures to get residents to help stop the spread of the virus.
In the town’s newsletter Tuesday, Valdese Mayor Chip Black asked residents to comply with the three W's and stay home if they’re sick.
“I know that we are all getting weary of the masks, the social distancing and eating takeout, but we must remain vigilant to slow the spread of this virus," he said. "Our Valdese citizens have always stepped up their participation for important events, whether it was responding to the census, voting or assisting with emergencies. Let’s be an example for the rest of Burke County and the state by slowing the spread of COVID here in Valdese. We can each do our part by wearing a mask, avoiding crowds, getting a test if we’ve been exposed, staying home if we have symptoms, and supporting our county health director with contact tracing.
“This is even more important as we plan our fall and Thanksgiving family events. I want us to have a safe and healthy community, so let’s do this for each other!”
Halloween options
With Halloween coming up this weekend, the Health Department’s briefings also are offering some tips for ways to stay safe and healthy.
Examples of low-risk Halloween activities include:
- Carving and decorating pumpkins outside while socially distanced with friends and neighbors.
- Decorating the house.
- Outdoor Halloween scavenger hunts.
- Virtual costume contests.
- Halloween movie nights at home.
- Scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat searches with household members.
Moderate-risk activities include:
- No- or low-touch trick-or-treating.
- Preparing individually wrapped goody bags for trick-or-treaters to pick up at the end of the driveway or the edge of the yard.
- Individual pieces of candy spaced out on tables for trick-or-treaters to take themselves.
- Gently tossing candy to trick-or-treaters from 6 feet away.
- Using a “candy chute” to pass candy from the porch to trick-or-treaters.
- Reverse trick-or-treating where children dress in costumes at home for neighbors to walk or drive by to drop off candy.
- Small outdoor costume parades that are socially distanced.
- Outdoor costume parties with masks and social distancing.
- Outdoor Halloween movie nights with friends and family who are socially distanced.
“Halloween is this weekend and with cases of close contacts and community spread not slowing, the Health Department is asking residents to only participate in the lower- to moderate-risk activities for Halloween listed in the state’s guidance,” the briefing reads.
The Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday 2,141 new cases with a daily percent positive rate of 7.3 percent for a total of 263,883 throughout the state.
Of the total cases in the state, the department reports that 231,611 of them have recovered as of Monday.
The department also reported a total of 4,211 deaths and 1,214 people currently hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19. Anyone with symptoms or anyone who thinks they have been exposed to COVID-19, whether or not they have symptoms, should be tested for the virus.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Health Department, call 828-764-9150. The Health Department also reminded residents to make sure they give the name on their birth certificate and their address so that positive test results are correctly attributed to the county.
For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
