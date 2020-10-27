Burke sees three more deaths from COVID-19 Tuesday

“This continues to be a stark reminder that we need to be vigilant and compassionate about taking care of others and that includes practicing the 3 W’s all the time and staying home when you are sick so others don’t get COVID-19 and not be able to survive the infection,” said Rebecca McLeod, Health Department director. “We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of these individuals. It continues to be imperative that residents follow the 3 W’s recommendations: wear, a cloth face covering when out in public or in any gathering inside or outside and cannot physically distance yourself from others; wait at least 6 feet away from others; and wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer if you don’t have access to soap and water. It could save someone’s life.”