Burke sees two new outbreaks, 65 new cases of COVID-19

Burke County saw 65 new cases of COVID-19 added to its total on Wednesday and outbreaks at two additional facilities.
The Burke County Health Department reported 5,253 total cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, up from 5,188 on Tuesday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefing, showed 24 people are hospitalized due to the virus. The county has previously reported 75 deaths because of COVID-19. The dashboard showed 1,084 active cases of the virus in Burke County.
Close contact remains the primary method of spreading the virus in the county.
The state updated its list of outbreaks at schools and congregate living facilities on Tuesday. The following outbreaks in Burke County were included in the update of the list:
- Icard Elementary School in Icard has five staff members infected with the virus.
- Hildebran Elementary School in Hildebran has five staff members infected with the virus.
- Christ Classical Academy in Rutherford College still has a total of eight cases, with seven children and one staff member infected.
- Jonas Ridge Adult Care was added to the list Tuesday with two staff members infected with the virus.
- Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation is back on the list with five total cases, showing one resident and four staff members infected. The facility was previously on the list but had been removed after the state determined its outbreak was over.
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College saw no change in its numbers, with the state reporting a total of 123 cases, up from 118 cases on Friday, with 76 residents and 47 staff members infected. The facility has had 15 residents die from the virus.
- Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard showed on its facility’s website on Tuesday that its current cases of the virus are 25 residents and 13 staff members. It lists a total of 86 cases in residents and 47 total cases in staff since May 1. However, the facility was put on the state’s list of outbreaks that are considered over with a total of 68 cases, with 46 residents and 22 staff members infected with 12 resident deaths from the virus.
- Grace Ridge Retirement Community in Morganton still has a total of three cases, with one resident and two staff members infected.
- Magnolia Lane Nursing and Rehab Center in Morganton has a total of 42 cases, with 29 residents and 13 staff members infected.
- Cambridge House in Hildebran still has a total of 11 cases, with eight residents and three staff members infected. The facility has had one resident die from the virus.
- J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center still has a total of 66 cases, with 13 residents and 53 staff members infected.
- The North Carolina Department of Public Safety is showing there are 13 active cases of COVID-19 among inmates at Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton. The department said this week that it has initiated an aggressive COVID-19 testing plan for all staff who work inside prisons. It said the plan is to test them every two weeks. It also plans to test on a weekly basis 5% of staff who work in other prison locations that do not house offenders, which will result in at least 20% of the staff at those locations being tested each month, according to the department.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,273 new cases of COVID-19, with a daily percent positive rate of 12.5%, for a total of 451,874 cases on Wednesday. On Monday, NCDHHS reported that of the total cases in the state, 365,273 are presumed recovered.
On Wednesday, the department also reported 2,811 people hospitalized because of the virus, up from 2,735 people on Tuesday.
The state reported a total of 5,979 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, up from 5,881 deaths on Tuesday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of NCDHHS, said Tuesday the state is experiencing a staggering increase in COVID-19 trends and she’s particularly worried about hospital capacity. She said too many people are getting seriously ill and too many are dying from the virus.
Cohen said twice as many people are now hospitalized as were hospitalized on Nov. 15. She said last month there were 350 in intensive care units and on Tuesday there were 643 in ICUs.
Gov. Roy Cooper said during a briefing Tuesday the trends need to be turned around. “The more careful we are now, the more lives we will save,” Cooper said.
The Burke County Health Department included in its daily COVID-19 briefing guidance for the holidays from NCDHHS.
The guidance says any scenario where people gather in large groups poses a risk for continued spread of COVID-19. The guidance also says:
- CDC recommends the safest way to celebrate the holidays is to only gather with the people that you live with. Gathering with large groups, even family, that you do not live with can increase the risk of spreading COVID-19.
- If you gather at the holidays, make it small and adhere to the gathering requirements (10 people indoors and 50 people outdoors – and being 6 feet or more away from others) and stay outside.
- Governor’s Order requires face coverings to be worn indoors when you are visiting or having people visit your home that are not people with whom you live.
- Even if you have a negative test, you should wear a mask, stay away from others, avoid crowds and monitor yourself for symptoms.
- If you are traveling during the holidays, it is recommended to get tested one to three days before you travel. Get tested three to five days after travel and stay home for seven days after you travel.
The Burke County Health Department said this week that since government offices, state lab and the reference lab used are all closed for some time during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, it will not be doing COVID testing to make sure the samples are able to be received and samples stay viable due to the closures.
“The health department was never meant to be the only source of COVID testing within the county,” the department said in its briefing. “There are over 20 sites within Burke County where residents can choose to be tested not including the out of county testing sites that are also being utilized by our residents.”
The health department said those needing a COVID test before the Christmas and New Year’s holidays will need to plan and contact testing sites to check their modified testing schedule because of office/pharmacy and lab closures due to the holidays. COVID testing samples cannot be taken and shipped if there isn’t a lab open to receive it and process the sample before it is no longer useable, the department said.
The Burke County Health Department will not be doing any COVID-19 testing Dec. 22 through Jan. 1 because of the Christmas and New Year holidays, according to the county’s briefing. Testing at the department will resume Jan. 4.
County offices will be closed Dec. 24, 25 and 28 and Jan. 1 in observance of the Christmas and New Year holidays.
For questions about COVID-19 or testing, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9150.
