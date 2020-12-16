Burke sees two new outbreaks, 65 new cases of COVID-19

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,273 new cases of COVID-19, with a daily percent positive rate of 12.5%, for a total of 451,874 cases on Wednesday. On Monday, NCDHHS reported that of the total cases in the state, 365,273 are presumed recovered.

On Wednesday, the department also reported 2,811 people hospitalized because of the virus, up from 2,735 people on Tuesday.

The state reported a total of 5,979 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, up from 5,881 deaths on Tuesday.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of NCDHHS, said Tuesday the state is experiencing a staggering increase in COVID-19 trends and she’s particularly worried about hospital capacity. She said too many people are getting seriously ill and too many are dying from the virus.

Cohen said twice as many people are now hospitalized as were hospitalized on Nov. 15. She said last month there were 350 in intensive care units and on Tuesday there were 643 in ICUs.

Gov. Roy Cooper said during a briefing Tuesday the trends need to be turned around. “The more careful we are now, the more lives we will save,” Cooper said.

The Burke County Health Department included in its daily COVID-19 briefing guidance for the holidays from NCDHHS.