Burke sees uptick in joblessness

Burke County saw a slight uptick in its unemployment rate in November.

The county was one of 76 counties in the state that experienced a jobless rate increase for the month, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

Burke County’s unemployment rate for November was 5.8%, up from 5.7% in October. With a labor force of 39,107, that means 2,256 people are still out of work.

The COVID-19 pandemic is still having an effect on unemployment in Burke and the state.

The pandemic caused unemployment in the county, state and U.S. to skyrocket in early 2020 when many governments implemented stay-at-home orders.

In November 2019, before the pandemic hit, Burke’s unemployment rate was 3.4%.

The Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan statistical area also saw a slight increase to 6.1%, up from 6% in October. That means with 166,811 in the labor force in the metro area, 10,208 people are out of work.

The metro area unemployment in November 2019 was 3.3%, according to the commerce data.